New York City, NY

Classy Travel: 7 Educational Adventures Near NYC

offMetro.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dkUc6_0bPL8rTE00
New Paltz, New YorkMatias N Reyes

Vacations can be a perfect time to learn something that you have always dreamed of doing. These are not return-to-school suggestions, so a laid-back atmosphere will dominate. These educational getaways are perfect for couples as well as a solo traveler looking to meet like-minded independent vacationers.

Whether your secret desire is wooden boat making, surfing, baking, rock climbing or glassblowing, there is a skill-building vacation with your name on it. Here are seven trips, including one-day getaway, that will help you gain new talents without skimping on the fun factor. (And if you can’t fit in a class-y getaway any time soon, CourseHorse.com is a great new resource for finding all kinds of classes throughout NYC.)

What: Indoor and Outdoor Skills
Where: Mohonk Mountain House, New Paltz, New York
When: Year-round
Why: A Victorian castle resort with charming accommodations and stunning grounds, this family-run property offers a wide range of educational activities year round. When you’re not learning new skills—like rock climbing, locavorism, ballroom dancing, the art of chocolate, or couple massage lessons—enjoy hiking, lake swimming, cross-country skiing, boating, tennis and three delicious meals (plus a scrumptious afternoon tea) per day, included in the rate, which starts at $188 per person, per night based on double occupancy.
How to get there: Take Adirondack Trailways from Port Authority to the New Paltz Bus Station, in about 90 minutes. Call the hotel’s Transportation Department 845.256.2016 at least 24 hours in advance to arrange for a pickup.

What: Surf Camp
Where: Long Beach, NY
When: Starts January 1
Why: Learn the sport of Polynesian kings. Skudin Surf Surfing Camps are open to adults of any skill level. They provide boards, rash guards, and wet suits. Surf camp runs Monday-Friday from 9 a.m -1 p.m., and you are free to sign up for a day or for the full week. It costs $90 per day, with discounts for half and full weeks. You may never find your inner Laird Hamilton, but you will learn to appreciate the waves in a whole new way. The nearby trendy oceanfront Allegria hotel is offering rates from $169.
How to get there: The LIRR from Penn Station to Long Beach in 50 minutes.

What: Learn a Craft
Where: Snow Farm, The New England Craft Program, Williamsburg, MA.
When: The season runs year-round, offering weekend intensives and weeklong courses.
Why: The bucolic grounds here are ideal for learning or perfecting a craft from master artisans. Try your hand at welding, glassblowing or recycled metal tinsmithing, to name a few options. You will share a no-frills, rustic but pleasant accommodation with a roomie and feast on three meals per day, featuring home-baked bread. The price ranges from $330 for a weekend session to $840 for the most expensive weeklong session, meals and lodging included.
How to get there: Peter Pan bus from Port Authority to Northampton in just over 3 hours.

What: Cooking School at Cooks Academy
Where: The Essex, Vermont’s Culinary Resort and Spa
When: Cooking classes run all year
Why: Learn new techniques or hone your current skills in a low-pressure environment. This hands-on culinary experience will place you alongside trained chefs, using local Vermont ingredients. Class size is limited to eight students, so expect lots of attention in this intimate setting. Most classes last for two hours, range from $65, and cover a broad range of topics, from Classic French Haute Cuisine to American BBQ to Bake Like a Pro to Italian Classics. When you are ready to put down your spatula, you will be busy engaging in this neo-Colonial resort’s many activities from fly-fishing to hot-air ballooning.
How to get there: Amtrak to Burlington in six hours. The hotel will pick you up with advance notice and have you at the resort in approximately 15 minutes.

What: Wooden Boat Building
Where: Wooden Boat School, Brookline, Maine
When: Week-long classes run throughout the year
Why: Learn the craft of traditional wooden boat building in this friendly community steeped in maritime traditions. The school offers a variety of classes from fundamentals to more specialized offerings, such as Build your own Willow Sea Kayak. You will live in a clean, comfortable double room in one of two student houses costing $450 per week, including full board. Or shed creature comforts and wake up to the smell of salt air if you should prefer to pitch a tent in the school’s waterfront campsite for approximately $100 per week. The tuition fee for classes varies, but expect to pay around $700 per week-long course.
How to get there: See oM’s Boston transport guide. Concord Coach Lines from Boston’s South Station to Bangor in 5 hours. The school will arrange to pick you up with two weeks' advanced notice, and shuttle you to Brooklin is 90 minutes.

What: Learn the Art of Historically Sensitive Restoration
Where: Bartow-Pell Mansion, Pelham Bay, Bronx, NY
When:  July 29 – August 2, 2013
Why: You don’t have to leave NYC to participate in an educational expedition. Adventures in Preservation is offering Shutter Shop on Shore Road: Restoration Work at the Bartow-Pell Mansion Museum. This program emphasizes environmentally considerate techniques and is a hands-on opportunity to learn priming, painting, and carpentry as you and your fellow participants preserve the interior shutters of this historic 19th Century mansion. You will be doing worthwhile work, as the mansion is open to the public and hosts many valuable educational opportunities for kids and adults. The cost is $295 and includes daily morning coffee, snacks, picnic lunch and the opportunity to gain behind-the-scenes knowledge of this National Historic Landmark.
How to get there: 6 train to the Pelham Bay Park station, followed by the Westchester Bee-Line #45 bus direct to the mansion gate.

What: Outdoor Adventure Classes
Where: The Homestead, Hot Springs, Virginia
When: Year-Round
Why: Generations of well-heeled vacationers have “taken the waters” at the hotel’s legendary medicinal springs. Surrounded by the natural splendor of the Allegheny Mountains, this genteel resort is a National Historic Landmark and a perfect place to learn cool things, like falconry, trap shooting, fly fishing, and archery. You can also book a learn to ski package with the family and receive accommodations, daily lift tickets, equipment rentals, group lessons, and more for $305 per room.
How to get there: Take Amtrak to Clifton Forge in nine hours. Call The Homestead Activities Department at 800-838-1766, option 4, to arrange pick up. They will have you at the resort in 30 minutes.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_66697e236a52ba42d2ca6b76f55d23a7.blob

offMetro is a travel resource for city dwellers who want to get out of town–car-optional. oM reports on the best day trips and weekend getaways that are easily accessible via alternative modes of transportation, be it by bike, bus, subway, or boat. If you can’t make the weekends longer, strive to make them better.

New York City, NY
858 followers
Loading

More from offMetro.com

New York City, NY

Remote Down, Whisk Up: 3 Culinary Getaways Near NYC

You can only learn so much watching The Food Network. Put down the remote control and pick up a whisk at one of these culinary destinations near New York City—from the Culinary Institute of America in the Hudson Valley to a beautiful market in Philadelphia. You may just find your inner Julia Child. Even if your soufflés fall and your cookies crumble, a good time (and a new take-home chef’s hat) is all but guaranteed at one of the following three gastronomical getaways–all accessible without a car, of course.Read full story
New York City, NY

Driving Megabus: Making Green Travel Fun and Easy

The most affordable option isn’t always the healthiest one, and the healthy option is usually the least affordable. That’s true with most things, from your health to the health of the planet. Solar panels on your roof are expensive, but a double-down sandwich from KFC, not so much.Read full story
New York City, NY

3 of the Best Family Resorts in the Northeast

From Mount Tremper to Maine, these five eco-friendly, car-free getaways in the Northeast promise fun for kids and parents while respecting that most important parent, Mother Earth.Read full story
Bucks County, PA

The Bus Stops Here: Traveling on the Bucks County Wine Trail

Pennsylvania is not the first place that comes to mind when we think wine, which is all the more reason to explore the beautiful and often overlooked wineries of Bucks County. It may be small (nine wineries in total), but Bucks County Wine Trail is mighty—and incredibly friendly. And there’s much more to experience here than just what’s off the vine.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

3 Budget-Friendly Holiday Shopping Getaways Near NYC

How many stops at uptown, downtown, and midtown stores will it take to get all the Christmas and Hanukkah presents this year? You could just buy everyone on the list a Barnes & Noble gift card or you could turn your generous but tiring errands into a fun and relaxing shopping getaway for you and a travel companion.Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Pet-Friendly Hotels for the Eco-Conscious Traveler

Traveling with your pet? Check out these hotels.Emerson Peters on Unsplash.com. Planning a holiday with your dog or cat? Check out these five green and pet-friendly hotels near NYC that successfully cater to the needs of people, pooches, and the planet.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

5 Sustainable and Tasty Restaurants Near NYC

With farmers, chefs, restaurateurs, and communities uniting around the country to push the sustainable food movement forward, it’s only right that we do our part by taking a seat at an environmentally responsible establishment. As Ami Shadle of Hartford’s Gmonkey Food Truck says, “It used to be that you had to seek out a farm, sustainable or vegetarian restaurant in a little back alley or in a town you don’t live by. We’re breaking those stereotypes.”Read full story
1 comments
Philadelphia, NY

The Tastiest Farm-to-Table Restaurants in Philadelphia

To taste the freshest produce in the region, you can shop one of the city’s many farmers market, haul your selections back home, and crack open a cookbook. Or you can take the effortless route, and settle into an outdoor-optional seat at one of these top farm-to-table restaurants in Philadelphia.Read full story
New York City, NY

The Best Donuts in NYC and Beyond

Looking for the appropriate sweet to go with your iced coffee? Look no further than the classic donut. This is comfort food at its most primal. Disregard the current trend of insect-sized baked goods and say hello to this hearty, full-sized sweet. Whether you crave the airy, soft-textured yeast-leavened variety or the more substantially structured, chewier cake donut, few baked goods are more satisfying.Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

A Weekend Away to Peddler’s Village, PA

Bucks County, Pennsylvania.Collier, John, 1913-1992, photographer http://www.loc.gov/. If adorable Peddler’s Village seems as though it must be imagined, well, it was. In 1962, inspired by a visit to the picturesque California town Carmel by the Sea, Earl Hart Jamison set about transforming six acres of farmland known as “Hentown” into what would become a 42-acre village, replete with its own lovely inn, restaurants, and shops galore—all recalling a quaint 18th-century community.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Top 7 Art Destinations in Philadelphia

Shot along the Schuylkill River, with the Philadelphia Art Museum and the center city skyline as the backdrop.By Chris Murray. Philadelphia’s best-known canvas, The Declaration of Independence, is one of the world’s premier political and historical masterpieces. It no longer resides in Philadelphia, but its enthusiastic spirit of independence roams free, creating a thriving art scene for artists and art lovers from around the world. It has been a momentous year in art for Philadelphia, so make a trip to check out all that its local museums, galleries and institutions have to offer.Read full story
New York City, NY

Top 10 Things to Do in the Brandywine Valley

Brandywine Valley Scenic Byway - Stone Bridge Over the Brandywine RiverPhoto by A. E. Crane Digital Photographs Relating to America's Byways. The Brandywine Valley’s unsullied green hillsides appear out the window within two hours of leaving New York City. It is a countryside not taken for granted with its centuries old trees, stone cottages, and small, unpaved dirt roads. No new commercial developments will wake you up here with their screeching cranes.Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Journalists Share Top Getaways Close to NYC

Long IslandPhoto by Tatiana Rodriguez on Unsplash.com. We asked some of our favorite notable New York writers and editors where they go to feel far away from the hustle and bustle of Manhattan. Whether they like to re-energize on a trail in Connecticut, take the train to an Orioles game, or escape to the Catskills and completely unplug, this is their advice for some quick, easy, and affordable jaunts near NYC.Read full story
Pittsburgh, PA

Top 10 Things to Do in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh has shed its steel and coal industry past without losing sight of its Blue Collar roots. While the blossoming hipster art scene would seem to be in contrast to the unpretentious working class pride of the locals, in truth they co-exist seamlessly.Read full story
New York City, NY

7 Beautiful Restaurants in NYC You Should Visit

Although a brunch at home on the couch smoothly turning into a dinner certainly has its advantages, such as the couch itself, watching Netflix, and sharing food with your beloved pet, sometimes even such a wonderful tradition can be broken. And we can help you with choosing where to go to enjoy good food in a pleasant environment. In this post, we’ve compiled a list of 7 beautiful restaurants in NYC that you should visit this year.Read full story
New York City, NY

4 Mommy Bloggers Pick Top Family Getaways Near NYC

We asked a few of our favorite New York-based family travel writers where they like to go for weekend getaways. These travel experts shared some great destinations and terrific tips that they’ve learned through extensive travels with their own children. Read on to get some ideas on how to ease the anxiety and boost the fun level on your next vacation.Read full story
New York City, NY

5 Fun Things to Do in Philadelphia With Kids

Independence National Historical Park in PhiladelphiaPhoto by Phillip Goldsberry. Philadelphia is an unbeatable weekend getaway for New York City families. Located less than two hours from NYC, it’s a snap to reach via public transportation, barely giving the tykes time to say “are we there yet?” Laid out in an easy-to-explore grid, it is both pedestrian and stroller friendly. It has a viable network of buses, a subway system and an extensive network of commuter trains for exploring farther afield.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

Spirited Adventure Through Philadelphia's Cocktail Bars

Cocktail bar in PhiladelphiaPhoto by Marta Reis on Unsplash.com. It all started with Prohibition. I went to Philadelphia to explore that wild time of bootleggers and flappers, and soon found myself tippling my way through town. It’s not a difficult thing to fall into. The affair with liquor is alive and well in the City of Brotherly Love, and bespoke cocktails—often served in modern renditions of old-timey settings—reign supreme.Read full story
Philadelphia, PA

The Greatest Summer Activities in Philadelphia

How will you spend a summer day in the City of Brotherly Love? With so many activities packed between the banks of the Schuylkill and the banks of the Delaware—and beyond—one activity certainly doesn’t fit all. But whether you have the kids in tow, you travel with an entourage of your best pals, or you’re looking for a weekend alone with your sweetie, we’ve got you covered. Get ready to celebrate summer as only Philadelphia can.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy