Visiting Sanibel Island Florida

Sanibel Island is a remote barrier island off the Gulf Coast of Florida, about 10 miles south of Fort Myers. Sanibel's 8-mile-long gulf beach has been named one of America's top ten beaches by "Travel + Leisure" magazine. Its excellent shelling makes it a favourite spot for residents and tourists alike.

Sanibel is small in area but big on attractions: Along with its sparkling sugar sand beaches, palm tree-lined streets, luxury accommodations and restaurants galore, this charming boutique island features an unspoiled nature preserve for bird lovers, dolphin cruises to watch the frolicking pods from close up, fishing charters to catch dinner and dolphin tours to hear their sonar clicks up close.

Sanibel is the only island in Florida to be awarded the state's Triple Crown of Wildlife Attractions - a designation given to areas that provide outstanding hunting, fishing and wildlife viewing experiences. For more than 30 years, Sanibel Island has been a prime destination for birders from all over the world, who come here to see a wide variety of birds.

The more than 23,000 acres of conservation land on Sanibel are owned by The Nature Conservancy and are known as the JN "Ding" Darling National Wildlife Refuge. In addition to its designation as a national refuge, it is designated as an International Biosphere Reserve and State Park.

Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge is the largest refuge in the continental United States and is home to approximately 900 different species of wildlife, including a variety of migratory birds, native plant life, insects and reptiles. Activities on the refuge include guided nature walks, boat tours to observe wildlife and bird watching at the observation tower.

Sanibel Island is less than 10 miles from Fort Myers, the nation's premier golfing destination. The island is home to some of the finest golf courses in Southwest Florida.

There are several restaurants on Sanibel Island that offer outdoor dining while you enjoy a spectacular view of the Gulf of Mexico. Many visitors come to Sanibel for the great seafood meals served at these restaurants along with their tranquil views of Sanibel’s pristine beaches.

There are also many upscale restaurants that offer unique dining experiences, along with the first-class service. It is also the place to indulge in fine dining, where you can enjoy your food while overlooking the Gulf of Mexico.

A great restaurant on Sanibel Island is the local favourite Camille's. The restaurant offers a “dinner under the stars” relaxed atmosphere in which locals love to enjoy a wonderful meal and view of Sanibel's gulf coast. Camille's offers an amazing variety of seafood, including fresh shrimp flown in daily from local waters, prime rib, grilled steaks and fajitas.

Sanibel Island, Florida is a quaint town on the southwest coast of Florida. Founded in 1923, the island is roughly 6 miles long and 4 miles wide. About half of it is publicly owned and managed as a state park and wildlife refuge. It's only 8 miles from Fort Myers Beach with its world-class golf courses, lovely white sand beaches, shopping and dining.

Sanibel Island is known for its shelling opportunities. There are a variety of shells found on Sanibel, including lightning whelk (Florida Keys), whelks (horned, horse & knobbed), conchs, cowries (seashells), moonshell and tulip shells.

This beautiful island is located at, bordered by the Gulf of Mexico on the west and San Carlos Bay on the east. It is in Lee County. The main access to Sanibel Island is U.S. Route 41 or Tamiami Trail which connects it to Naples and Fort Myers Beach.

