Mom's Pierogies Cleveland, A Polish Heritage Restaurant

Mom's Pierogies is a restaurant that illustrates really well how the Polish Heritage has been setting its foot in Cleveland Ohio. Traditions and great food meet in this amazing restaurant in Cleveland.

Mom's Pierogies is a restaurant that offers great food at an affordable price. What it does best is perogies, or as they are known in this restaurant- "Pierogy family". They are light, fluffy, full of different ingredients and are prepared at an amazing speed. They have a pierogi for every taste: vegetarian, sweet or with meat. Every type has its own sauce so that you can distinguish them further by their taste.

MomsPierogies Facebook Page

Spicy potatoes, ham and cheese, sweet and sour chicken, potato perogy with cinnamon. Seasonal vegetables are added to the menu constantly so that you have an endless variety of choices. What I like most about the food at Mom's Pierogies is that you can eat it family style. They take very good care of their guests by serving them at a very affordable price.

The most amazing part about this restaurant is how family-friendly they are.

This family restaurant offers a large variety of food from which parents can choose and can be sure that their children will not dislike anything. Their kid's menu is very diverse and they have their own unique meals. The meals are small, but they are enough so that the kids will not fill up too much before the main meal.

They have really low prices for their food and drinks, like $2.50 for regular pop. Compared to other restaurants in Cleveland this price is extremely attractive especially if you go with your family or even friends.

The restaurant has a great atmosphere for families because of how it is styled around Polish decorations and folk art decorations.

There are also great opportunities for children to play during their meal while waiting for their food. There is a small table with toys where children can play with different puzzles and toys while they wait.

After you eat the food at Mom's Pierogies, the restaurant offers you free samples of various pastries, like poppy seed rolls or even Scottish shortbread cookies.

If you are from Canada or Europe, this place might be familiar to you. The menu looks similar and the style of service and taste is very much like in-home countries that have a Polish Heritage Restaurant. Everything tastes like it is made by a grandmother.

The food is prepared by the least skilled chefs ever seen, but they use only the best ingredients. What makes this restaurant so unique is that it doesn't have a typical taste.

There are 5 different types of pierogies here: potato, bialy - rye dough, ham and cheese, vegetarian and chicken. The first three are served with different types of sauces while the fourth one is served with reduced sour cream and butter. The fifth type is served with sugar and cinnamon.

The pierogies started in the absence of these delicacies in Poland but quickly became a traditional Polish meal for all those who lived on or near a farm. They are made from a simple recipe that is created a few dozen times in total every day at the restaurant. The dough is made each day by hand while the rest of the ingredients are mixed and cooked by the chefs in an industrial-sized oven.

The potatoes that go into the perogies are grown on American soil and come from a farm located around 12 miles away from our restaurant.

The pierogies came to be called "perogies" when a local Polish girl asked her mother to make them for her family in America.

Mom's Pierogies is one of the oldest Polish restaurants in Cleveland with this exact same menu since 1996.

