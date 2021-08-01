Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame Legendary Food Trucks

Smokin' Rock N' Roll Food Truck:

Smokin' Rock N' Roll food truck was nominated best food truck quarterfinalist in 2019 Cleveland.com

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Food Trucks by Smokin' Rock and Roll are aimed at filling the void in our lives for rock n' roll while simultaneously filling our stomachs. The food truck serves up a variety of dishes that embrace the smoky flavour so reminiscent of music which is full of rhythm & blues, jazz, folk, country, gospel music.

smokinrocknroll.com

The owner of the food truck is a former guitarist of the band Warrant, after spending his whole life on stage he decided to start his own company and make food for a living instead. We can guarantee that his food rocks!

The first rock n roll food truck was created by Smokin' Rock and Roll in December 2015. With a smell so good they had to be good for you, it was an instant hit.

Their specialities are crispy potato nachos which consist of fried potatoes with fondue on top, bacon and chives. So delicious!

Smokin' Rock and Roll brings an authentic taste of the legendary musicians with their rock n roll food truck. The main inspiration comes from the variety of foods such as chicken wings, ribs, pork belly, brisket, burgers and tacos.

The Smokin' Rock n Roll Poboy rig is a popular choice with delicious meat, it has a whole alligator sausage, sliced ham, cheese and lettuce wrapped in bacon for an appealing Poboy packaging deal.

They also have a few healthy options including lettuce wraps and quinoa wraps.

We also love their Fleetwood Mac and Cheese, filled with smoked cheddar, bacon. Very tasty!

Smokin' Rock n Roll food truck serves you a variety of rock n roll inspired foods, from bacon-wrapped shrimp to our signature Smokin' Rock and Roll Nachos. The menu price ranges from $7 for a sandwich, to $36 for a dinner plate.

Each of the food trucks will be run by food truck chefs who are passionate, experienced and knowledgeable about rock n roll.

Their goal is to provide the best quality rock n' roll food truck in Cleveland at affordable prices!

chefroccowhalen.com

Fahrenheit's Shortrib 1

Chef Rocco is a local food legend at Fahrenhete's Shortrib 1, the direct competition of Smokin' Rock N' Roll, parked right next to it!

Their sandwich cheesesteaks are absolutely delicious and make a great choice for a quick bite. A must try!

The quality, quantity and ingredients are simply out of this world. With a reasonable price for the size, customer service and ambience provided with every bite, you will have an incredible experience.

The menu is interesting and unique. They have a great variety of proteins and creative homemade sauces so you can taste Fahrenhete's Shortrib 1 in the most delicious way possible!

We recommend:

- The Classic Cheesesteak (with sauteed onions, mushrooms and peppers)

- The Italian Cheesesteak (with fresh basil and mozzarella)

- The Grilled Chicken Sandwich (with ranch, chipotle mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion)

- Rocco's Special: Garlic Pork Chop Steak with Cheese Steak Sauce and Bacon on a Pretzel roll

Fahrenheit's Shortrib 1 is so delicious that we recommend you try it if you are in the area. A Sunday cheat meal full of calories and taste.

Overall, this is a must-try for cheesesteak lovers everywhere.

Fahrenheit's Shortrib 1 was nominated best food truck quarterfinalist in 2019 Cleveland.com

Eating at Fahrenhete’s Short Rib Carts is truly an experience. Their menu is very interesting and unique.

Their food is simple but incredible. Spicy yet not overpowering, and the meat was very tender.

The price for the size is reasonable. We love their steak, sandwiches and wings. They are an absolute must-try in Cleveland!

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.