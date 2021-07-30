"Yo Mama's" Serves the Best Fried Food in Town

yomamasrestaurant.com

Yo Mama's restaurant is situated in Birmingham Alabama, and I can ensure you that you will taste some of the best chicken and pork chops that you ever had!

You would never believe me, if I started telling you why Yo Mama's is the premiere food place in town, so we will just jump right into it and I will tell you why Yo Mama's is the most popular restaurant in town. Besides all the fried food, it's the atmosphere, and the food, we will also discuss the staff at the restaurant.

I have been a customer of Yo Mama's for just over 4 months now and I can tell you that I have not tasted better-fried chicken than I have at Yo Mama's, and I have tasted plenty.

The style of the restaurant, and her menu has never changed. They were featured in the best of Birmingham magazine of 2016 and they have become a staple in the food world.

Yo Mama's first started as Jazzy Fish & Chicken down at the famous Seabreeze Jazz Festival in Destin and Panama City, Florida in 2007. Year after year they became the most popular vendor serving up to 600 dishes per day.

The best thing about Yo Mama's food truck and famous restaurant is the service. The customer service is wonderful, they care about each and every customer. They have a great turnover at the restaurant, and that is due to treating their employees right. The customers are always first, and that is the way it should be.

You can never see this place without a smile on your face. That is what makes Yo Mama's so great.

The food at Yo Mama's is quite tasty. The best-fried chicken and fried shrimp in the state of Alabama, the fluffy biscuits and the ever-popular fish and chicken platter are worth the trip alone!

The owner picked the restaurant name because she wanted the restaurant to make people smile and she started the restaurant eight years ago for that exact reason.

The famous chicken and white fish platter is always my go-to menu item. I usually get the fish platter or the chicken and waffles platter and I'm always satisfied with my choices or my order.

The atmosphere is welcoming, and the customers are always joking with each other, asking their advice about their latest culinary creations for their restaurants, and they are always friendly. They always give me a friendly greeting, and they even give me 10% off if I get a group together. The employees are always smiling and are friendly with the customers every step of the way.

This is a small restaurant that is always packed and it never gets too busy for the servers. When you go to places that are always busy, your server can get lost in the shuffle so it is nice to have prompt service with no long waiting periods.

The owner of the restaurant always greets me, and she is very friendly. She has helped me to choose different items off the menu and I'm glad she did. After eight years, the restaurant has kept the same style and theme that it started with, and I think that is great.

If you love chicken wings theirs are to die for!

I feel that Yo Mama's in Birmingham is a real treat, and they are one of a kind. They still hold the best-fried chicken in the state of Alabama and they are the #1 place to eat if you are just down to try one of the local mom and pop places.

They are located at # 1270 4th Avenue North, Birmingham, AL, 35203.

