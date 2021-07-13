Eat and Drink At These Four Amazing Las Vegas Venues

Do you want to eat at Las Vegas's most delicious restaurants?

Las Vegas is one of the top destinations in the U.S., as people come from all over to explore its variety of attractions. From devastating shows and luxurious casinos to world-famous golf courses and other outdoor adventure opportunities, there are plenty of reasons for tourists to stay a few days or weeks longer than planned.

But what about when you're hungry? Where do Las Vegans go when they want something delicious that won't break their budget? Lucky for you, we've put together this list of our favourite restaurants in Las Vegas! We promise these spots will be worth your time - and your stomach will thank us later.

Prisma

This food truck situated in Old Vegas has become really popular during the last years and won a few awards of excellence. This is a go-to spot if you want something delicious and healthy to eat.

Owned by a Latino guy named Manny and an Indian guy named Joy, the place serves good food with big portions for a very reasonable price. They serve fusion cuisine with a touch of Latin flair.

Everything is prepared fresh, in front of you and served on little platters along the counter, making it absolutely easy to pick and choose what will suit you best.

The menu changes somewhat but the most popular items are as follows:

their signature street noodles and their tempura shrimp and pork tenderloin.

Black Sheep

Jamie Tran is the excellent chef of this modern American-Vietnamese restaurant in Las Vegas, serving up some of the best tasting and most unique food we've ever had the pleasure of eating. The appetizers - especially the shrimp egg rolls - are some of the best we've ever tasted, and each dish is made with fresh ingredients from local farmers.

If you love Vietnamese food, you have to try this place out as soon as possible.

The place is very chilled and easy going, their specialities are fried rainbow trout with swiss chard and jasmine rice topped with ginger sauce.

If you like salmon, then go for their original salmon skin tacos topped with shishito peppers and their signature boom boom sauce Japanese style.

The best thing about this place is that their ingredients are kept fresh and all their dishes are prepared with a lot of care to ensure that every plate you serve is delicious and worth your time.

50/50 Slater's

Slater's 50/50 is a classic go-to spot in the downtown area. The place has a great vibe and is always busy, but that doesn't mean you should expect to wait for your food. The service is fast and pretty friendly and the food comes out pretty quickly.

The menu changes daily, depending on what fresh items they have from their farmer's market pass. They offer cheese fries a lot of the time, and their burger is really good! They also have a few dishes not included on the menu, like the biscuit sandwiches or their veggie burger with a side of fries.

If you have the golden ticket then you're in for a treat!

Their whale burger is their signature dish, a burger topped with bacon and a delicious gold bun.

Sin City Brewing Company

This restaurant is famous for its large portions, good food, and cheap beer. It's just a few blocks away from the Strip if you decide to walk or take a cab, so it's an excellent spot if you're looking for something close by but close enough to get that true local vibe.

Their menu changes daily, but they have new items every day. If you're looking for something on the lighter side to start your evening, their soups are delicious and they have great sandwiches on special on Friday's! The Mac & Cheese is also worth giving a try.

