Some Of The Most Unique Restaurants in St. Louis

St. Louis is a vibrant, lively city with a lot of amazing restaurants and bars. One of the best things about our fair metropolis is that from high to low, from bohemian to bourgeois, we have an excellent variety of restaurants and eateries to choose from.

One of the things that is definitely not missing in St. Louis is authentic, Southern-fried food like grits and fried chicken. Southern food is just that--food made with Southern ingredients, methods, spices and herbs.

Here's a list of some of the best restaurants which hold the most authentic flavours of the South.

Zia's - The Hill Restaurant

5256 Wilson Ave, St Louis MO 63110 (314) 776-0020

Open Tuesday - Saturday, Closed Sunday & Monday

"Zia's Restaurant is located in the Uptown district of St. Louis. This restaurant offers a complete menu including entrees, sandwiches, salads, desserts and beverages for breakfast and lunch."

You won't probably expect an Italian restaurant this good in St. Louis but here's where you are wrong! Zia's offers fresh ingredients and homemade sauces that any Italian would be proud of!

The restaurant was born 36 years ago and named after Zia's Lina and Annie.

Their speciality is the fried stuffed ravioli, and the parmesan veal, and trust us, you must try it. An explosion of flavours and amazing taste! Delicious!

Their other speciality is Baked Zia bread which they make every day with love for their customers. They also offer pizza and wings, but if you're looking for a great Italian meal, then Zia's is definitely your best bet!

Sweet Art - Vegan Food

Wild Olive Provisions, 2201 S 39th St, St. Louis, MO 63110, United States

+1 314-771-4278

Open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 am to 6 pm

This lovely little café is a place that is a must to visit for every vegan! We're in love with this café because of their healthy bite-sized snacks! They offer delicious vegan quiches and desserts that are 100% cholesterol-free, so you can enjoy them without taking your health into consideration. Sweet Art is one of the best vegan cafes we've ever eaten in.

The owner came up with the vegan concept by making gluten-free and egg-free options for her kids, which were in need of it because of their health, and so she came up with a variety of recipes that are not only healthy but also taste amazing!

Their speciality is their vegan chicken burger and all sorts of mouthwatering desserts.

Grace - Meat + Three

4767 Manchester Ave, St. Louis, Missouri 63116, United States

+1 314-781-9675

Open from Monday to Saturday from 11 am to 8 pm

Grace is one of the best restaurants in St. Louis that you will always want to come back to because their food and atmosphere is awesome!

Their atmosphere and decor were inspired by a long day of travel for Jack Kerouac in 1940s America and its street-side diner look is one of a kind.

This place is a must in St. Louis. Everything on the menu was from scratch and was locally sourced, and the waiters are extremely friendly.

Their menu offers various mouthwatering dishes such as shrimp and grits, braised pork belly pizza, chicken pot roast sandwich, grilled branzino and other amazing dishes that you can choose from.

The staff at Grace are amazing people who are very friendly, helpful and knowledgeable about wine. Rick, the owner says he came up with the name of the restaurant because he believes that owning it is a gift because he and his family are blessed to fellowship with their guests in grace.

Their speciality and all-time favourite is definitely the bologna sandwich, which is topped with a runny egg and homemade mustard. Rick's strength is that many of his products come directly from his produce and he makes his own smoked bologna from scratch!

