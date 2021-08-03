The One Skill That Bob Iger Used To Save Disney From Sinking In 2003

Nicole Sudjono

A look into Bob Iger's decision took Disney to another level.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K72cF_0bFwbQdC00
“It’s a shame Disney won’t be participating in Pixar’s Future Successes.” Steve Jobs 2004, cited from Robert Iger

Imagine the famous legendary inventor, founder of Apple, who said to the whole world that your company sucks. How would you have handled it?

Meet Bob Iger, the former CEO of Disney who saved the company. He managed to repair Disney’s relationship back with Steve Jobs and used the same tactic that led him to buy the big four studios: Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and 20th Century Fox. He did this one thing that saved Disney, and everyone can do it. That is if they have the guts for it.

How Disney Nearly Sunk Their Ship

Back then, under the CEO was Michael Eisner. He was responsible for bringing Disney back up after Walt passed away, including bringing early Disneyland Parks. He was great at first, but like the saying goes….

You either die a hero or live long enough to be a villain.

In the early 2000s, Disney was in trouble of:

  1. Mismanagement
  2. Bad relationships with everyone, even Steve Jobs
  3. Nearly sold to Comcast for $54 billion
  4. Roy Disney, the nephew of Walt Disney, started a campaign “Save Disney”

The core of the problem is that he was unclear to the company. There was a lack of communication which led to bad relationships and the crumbling of an organization. It’s like watching your parents fight, you as their child will know something is not right with the family. Even Roy Disney didn’t know where this guy was going, that was one of the reasons why he started the campaign. Then came Robert Iger in 2005, who became the new CEO in the midst of all this chaos.

What did Bob bring to the table?

According to his book and from his interview with Oprah Winfrey, the moment he became the new CEO of Disney, he straight up asked during the Board meeting…

“What about buying Pixar?”

This was an insane and mad idea back then. The Board members weren’t exactly on the boat with him because 1) Pixar wasn’t for sale back then, and 2) Steve would never agree to it.But Bob argued again that purchasing Pixar will save Disney animation and altogether, bring Disney back up on its feet. After tremendous discussions, Bob was given a yellow light to explore this idea.And he straight up called Steve Jobs and asked whether he’s interested in selling Pixar. Like most people, they thought that he will reject the idea.But Steve was willing to listen to his idea. So he asked Bob to come over to his office to further discuss this.

The Discussion For The Deal

Bob said that Steve indirectly told him that he wasn’t interested in Disney buying Pixar by putting a huge list to him on his whiteboard on why making this deal will be a bad idea. He even put one in caps lock…

DISTRACTIONS WILL KILL PIXAR’S CREATIVITY

However, there is one thing that Bob did that Michael Eisner failed back then with Pixar…

Clear communication

Though Bob didn’t write all of what he wrote the good side on buying Pixar, the two he wrote was:

  1. Pixar will save Disney
  2. The creative directors will be able to paint on a bigger canvas

Bob said Steve isn’t the type of person who would let huge negativities stop few positivities. And because Bob was very clear about this idea and even willing to visit the Pixar studio for a better understanding of them, Steve was thrilled with him. In the end, Steve agreed to do this deal. Bob and Steve even became great friends after the acquisition until the day he passed. Today, Disney Pixar produces so much high-quality and blockbuster content.

The Power of Clear Communication

As you can see here, this simple skill created a huge impact on anyone around you. Today, Disney managed to bring tremendous success with Pixar.Bob’s clear communication also helped him with Marvel and Star Wars, especially during the making of Black Panther where many people were doubting him that it will not work, but he made sure to the team working on the project that it will work.The point is, clear communication offers a lot on the table. It helps:1) Builds Trust & RelationshipSteve and Bob weren’t close before he pitched the dead. But when he delivered his idea clearly, even the legendary inventor would agree to sell his company to Disney.The emotional part is that Steve was willing to tell that his cancer came back again. Bob was one of the few people who knew about this but to know that Steve was trusting him to let him know proves that Bob can be trusted.

2) Clear Direction

Steve trusted Bob because he can tell that he had a clear direction on where both companies are going and aiming. We can tell that Bob continued to use this skill as we can see how the company was able to acquire even bigger studios and led them to success.

3) Increase Engagement

Disney is filled with so many passionate and talented people. Nearly every content they released managed to become blockbuster movies or become a pop-cultural phenomenon like Black Panther and Avengers Endgame.This proves that the people there are very engaged in their work. One of the things Bob Iger likes to do after seeing the end of the product is to give feedback. He was willing to pour out his thoughts to the team and let them know about their work.Thanks to that action, many of their movies became near to perfect movies.Throughout his leadership, Bob Iger changed Disney a lot. Just that simple clear communication brought an entire company into an empire.

Conclusion

In 2021, Bob Iger is now retired and his role was handed over to Bob Chapek. How his directions for the company will go, we'll have to see for the next few years.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_9dc4ffe0faf4d6599af858cba7242f32.blob

Finding the best place to have 24/7 fun | Pop Cultures/ Movies, and Parks | I'm also here: https://linktr.ee/nicolesudjono

Rochester, MI
97 followers
Loading

More from Nicole Sudjono

L.A. Joins The Policy That Requires Employees to Have Proof That They Are Vaccinated or Tested Negative

With the new appearance of the Delta Variant, a new policy is implemented. VaccinatedPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@cdc?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_content=cred.Read full story
2 comments

The Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, is Suing Disney

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the theatrical release of the Black Widow. Cinema theaters aren't the only ones complaining about Disney's decision to put Black Widow straight to streaming services as it reduced the box office revenues, the Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johanson, is suing Disney over this as well.Read full story

Emma Stone & Emily Blunt Could Join Scarlett Johansson's Lawsuit Against Disney and Kevin Feige Is Upest With Disney

Cruella may join the Black Widow in suing Disney, the Marvel Boss expressed his frustration on the release of the Black Widow on Disney+, and Emily Blunt is raising her brow on Jungle Cruise's release.Read full story
1 comments

Young People Are Leaving Social Media. What Does This Mean For Marketers?

In2020, I indirectly declared my hate of social media by switching off the platform and muting half of the people I know there and not close there. My only active social media is Instagram. I rarely use Facebook now. In one day, I spent at least 20 minutes or more on Instagram, the longest is an hour. Youtube included, I could at least spend my time there for an or two hours, and that’s it.Read full story

The Wizarding World Expands To New York

"Calling to all Potterheads, you are required to bring your Hogwarts school supplies for this semester." Harry Potter New YorkHarry Potter New York Facebook. Just when you think that JK Rowling's Potter books are over, it will still live on!Read full story

Jurassic Park 3 Nearly Had A Raptor Riding A Motorbike To Its Death

20 years later, apparently, a new secret was unveiled about the third installment of the third Jurassic Park during the celebration of Jurassic Park 3 that was released on 18 July 2001.Read full story

Emilia Clarke’s Guide To Stay Happy

“Just keep doing that, whatever that looks like.”. “Emilia Clarke” by Gage Skidmore is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0. From all the movie actors and actresses I have seen so far, no one could match Emilia Clarke’s beaming smile and energy towards everything. In every movie (aside from Game of Thrones) and interviews, she would just light up and smile at everything.Read full story

Honest Marketing Is the Future of Marketing

You don’t have to be Elon Musk to do this instead of rubbing people’s faces to convince people to buy your stuff. Source: Elon Musk’s Twitter. We’ve all seen Ryan Reynolds’ ad that kept us hooked on his videos and had us sit through the entire one-minute-long ad.Read full story

The Thriller of Halloween Horror Nights of Universal Studios Hollywood and Orlando is Back

Halloween Horror Nights 2013 at Universal Studios Hollywood"Halloween Horror Nights 2013 at Universal Studios Hollywood" by Inside the Magic. After a year of closure, the 'creatures' of the night are back to Universal Studios Orlando and Florida. Halloween Horror Nights are finally back again for its 30th year anniversary to give you the fright of a lifetime.Read full story

Disneyland Will Move 2,000 Employees To Florida, Lake Nona

Your dreams are about to come true. DisneylandPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@travisgergen?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_con. Disney announced that they are going to move 2,000 of their employees to a "new regional campus" in Flordia. The chairman of Disney Parks, Experience and Products, Josh D'Amaro, announced this to the employees Thursday.Read full story

How To Know If Your Friends Are For Life

True friends will help you go through life together. People come and go, but the right ones will stay. As we grow up, we come to realize that not everyone stays in your life. But if we find the right ones, they will stay best friends with you no matter the distance. And they are the ones whom you want to have in your life.Read full story

Influencers and “Gurus” Are the Reason Why I Took a Break From Social Media

Their fancy stuff has nothing to do with their products. Ever since the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” books appeared, they were one of the book series that blows up in the self-help and financial industry. People were reading the books on getting rich, staying positive, and all the same crap you hear in the self-help world.Read full story

Relive The Terror from The Real 'Jaws' In Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles

You're gonna need a bigger camera. Academy Museum of Motion Pictures"Academy Museum of Motion Pictures" by rocor is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0. Now that the pandemic is more manageable than ever, there is now a new spot to feast your eyes. A place where you get to see some things familiar when we were all able to watch movies without wearing masks in the cinemas.Read full story

Anybody Wants Elon Musk's Last House in California for $37.5 million? There's A Catch

Read full story

How Disney Markets Their Films With Spoiler Culture

Without ever actually revealing anything. Spoilers are a huge enemy to the movie industry, so using reveal marketing will be quite a challenge. But recently, Disney has been taking advantage of the spoiler culture into its use for marketing purposes of their movies.Read full story

Check Out A Concept Example of Elon Musk's New Home in Texas

Elon MuskTumisu https://pixabay.com/id/photos/elon-kesturi-mars-ruang-eksplorasi-6083103/. In the meantime, while trying to get to find ways for us to, one day, live on Mars, Elon Musk is going to live in a contract house no one ever thought any billionaire would live in.Read full story

Is It Legal To Light Up Fireworks in Los Angeles?

Not every entertainment is safe nor it is allowed. FireworksPhoto by <a href="https://unsplash.com/@rayhennessy?utm_source=unsplash&utm_medium=referral&utm_cont. With the pandemic being less restricted than a year before, it's the time of the week of celebrating independence day.Read full story

Universal Studios Is Expanding In Hollywood

"We're gonna need a bigger studio." The pandemic has made us realize that we still need entertainment. We've felt the boredom of when cinemas, theme parks, and many other tourism and entertainment businesses closed.Read full story

Universal Studios Is Joining The Streaming Wars

Peacockhttps://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:NBCUniversal_Peacock_Logo.svg. We've heard about HBO Max, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Netflix. Now, meet Peacock!. Peacock has been around in 2020, right in the pandemic. It was developed by NBCUniversal as a streaming platform. But similar to Disney+, Peacock and Universal have been partnering closely for this streaming purpose.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy