Emma Stone & Emily Blunt Could Join Scarlett Johansson's Lawsuit Against Disney and Kevin Feige Is Upest With Disney

Nicole Sudjono

Cruella may join the Black Widow in suing Disney, the Marvel Boss expressed his frustration on the release of the Black Widow on Disney+, and Emily Blunt is raising her brow on Jungle Cruise's release.

Emma Stone, Kevin Feige, and Emily BluntWikimedia

The Black Widow's battle with Disney was just the beginning.

Not long after the news of Scarlett Johanson's battle with Disney on Thursday, Emma Stone, the actress behind Cruella, and Kevin Feige, the Marvel Boss, publicly announced their disappointments as well on the hybrid strategy of their movies.

According to former Hollywood Reporter editor Matthew Belloni, Emma Stone is considering suing Disney for the breach of her contract, which her movie was released hybrid. Thus, indirectly backing up Scarlett's lawsuit.

Kevin Feige, on the other hand, stated that he was "angry and embarrassed" on how Disney handled their own talents. Though there hasn't been any news yet on whether he had spoken to the boss at Disney about this issue. But for certain, he was frustrated about this hybrid strategy move that affected Black Widow.... a lot.

For months, the Marvel boss had been discussing and fighting to find a common ground between the business and talent of the company as he preferred the movies to be shown on screen and not upsetting their filmmakers. And as Scarlett's legal team is firing at the company, IGN reported that Feige tried to get Disney to make this right with her.”

During the pandemic, Disney has been releasing various theater release movies to Disney+ with an access premiere for at least $30 should they want to watch newly released.

This includes the newly released movie Jungle Cruise starring Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, which will also be released in a similar strategy. Emily Blunt said that she'll be watching carefully on the number of viewers this weekend.

The actress has raised her complaint on a similar issue in her other movie A Quiet Place II with Paramount Studios, where the movie was released 45 days to streaming service after its theatrical debut than the user pre-pandemic norm of about 90 days. And apparently, Emily and her husband that she co-created the movie with, John Krasinski, have asked for compensation because of this action.

If she's concerned with her movie releasing 45 days after, imagine her fury about her new movie Jungle Cruise being released in streaming service together with its theatrical debut.

Scarlett Johansson's Legal Battle in Los Angeles

Scarlett's filed her lawsuit in Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday Thursday, 29 July 2021. This would mark the first time a Hollywood star slamming a film studio for their high interest in profit rather than their talents. Disney's hybrid strategy resulted in Black Widow be the lowest of the MCU box office revenue, thus, decreasing the salary of talents as well.

CAA co-chairman and Scarlett Johansson’s agent Bryan Lourd shot back at Disney after they called her action "sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the Covid-19 pandemic."

“They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn’t.
Scarlett has been Disney’s partner on nine movies, which have earned Disney and its shareholders billions. The company included her salary in their press statement in an attempt to weaponize her success as an artist and businesswoman, as if that were something she should be ashamed of.
Scarlett is extremely proud of the work that she, and all of the actors, writers, directors, producers, and the Marvel creative team have been a part of for well over a decade...This suit was filed as a result of Disney’s decision to knowingly violate Scarlett’s contract. They have very deliberately moved the revenue stream and profits to the Disney+ side of the company, leaving artistic and financial partners out of their new equation. That’s it, pure and simple. Disney’s direct attack on her character and all else they implied is beneath the company that many of us in the creative community have worked with successfully for decades ”

Many fans all over the world are cheering for her action to do so, as it not only affects her but the entire crew who worked hard on the movie as well.

Disney is about to face three A-list actresses if they don't do something to soften the deal to this issue, and although it's true that it's still in a pandemic era, it's not a card for companies to hide behind. It doesn't matter the circumstances. A breach of contract is a breach of contract, no matter what.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

