The Black Widow, Scarlett Johansson, is Suing Disney

Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over the theatrical release of the Black Widow.

Cinema theaters aren't the only ones complaining about Disney's decision to put Black Widow straight to streaming services as it reduced the box office revenues, the Black Widow herself, Scarlett Johanson, is suing Disney over this as well.

Black Widow is amongst the movie lineups that were supposed to be released last 2020, but due to the pandemic, it was put on halt until further notice, which was last week. However, as the covid cases rise, not all theater chains are opened yet, especially internationally mainly in countries like China and Indonesia, where they can get the highest box office revenues.

As the result, Disney's last attempt to increase revenue is by putting it on Disney+. However, because of this action, the Box office slowed down, angering not only the cinemas but the Black Widow herself.

In a news from Hollywood Reports, Johansson stated her complaint that Disney's action to do this is so that people are more encouraged to subscribe to Disney+.

As a counter to Disney shot back to this accusation:

“There is no merit whatsoever to this filing,The lawsuit is especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Disney has fully complied with Ms. Johansson’s contract and furthermore, the release of Black Widow on Disney+ with Premier Access has significantly enhanced her ability to earn additional compensation on top of the $20M she has received to date ”

The Black Widow was released in early July together with a hybrid strategy where viewers can get early access by paying an extra $30. For some reason, Disney announced that the film received a total of $60 million at the box office.

Johanson's lawsuit filed in Los Angeles Superior Court stated that the movie would be guaranteed to be a wide theatrical release when she signed her contract with Marvel. However, there seemed to be a grey area here as it was both released in theaters and streaming services, therefore, not exactly breaching as well.

A complaint voiced about this:

“Why would Disney forgo hundreds of millions of dollars in box office receipts by releasing the Picture in theatres at a time when it knew the theatrical market was ‘weak,’ rather than waiting a few months for that market to recover?
“On information and belief, the decision to do so was made at least in part because Disney saw the opportunity to promote its flagship subscription service using the Picture and Ms. Johansson, thereby attracting new paying monthly subscribers, retaining existing ones, and establishing Disney+ as a must-have service in an increasingly competitive marketplace.”

However, the complaint also added another side to this argument:

"It not only increased the value of Disney+, but it also intentionally saved Marvel (and thereby itself) what Marvel itself referred to as ‘very large box office bonuses’ that Marvel otherwise would have been obligated to pay Ms. Johansson.”

Apparently, it was stated that no one in Disney made any attempt to revise/redo her deal, hence, the lawsuit.

In a similar strategy made by other studios, notably Warner Studios, they had at least $200 million to pay their talents like Gal Gadot, Patty Jenkins, and Will Smith, after doing this hybrid strategy.

For Scarlett's case though, she stated that Disney knew that should this movie be released on streamings as well, it will discourage moviegoers and the repeat moviegoers. She complained that it's on Disney for the underperforming of Black Widow, even when it managed to secure $80 million in the opening weekend of the pandemic era, it is still the lowest-grossing film of the MCU. By the second week, the performance dropped by 68% in North America.

John Berlinski, who formerly worked in-house at NBCU, represents Scarlett Johansson for this case. He was notable for a similar case with Fox Studios, now acquired by Disney, on the show Bones‘ which was then distributed on Hulu (a VOD service co-owned by Fox, Disney, Comcast, and other studios ) back in 2019, for studio fraud.

In a report from Variety news, Berlinski stated on the case with Black Widow:

“It’s no secret that Disney is releasing films like ‘Black Widow’ directly onto Disney Plus to increase subscribers and thereby boost the company’s stock price — and that it’s hiding behind COVID-19 as a pretext to do so,
But ignoring the contracts of the artists responsible for the success of its films in furtherance of this short-sighted strategy violates their rights and we look forward to proving as much in court. This will surely not be the last case where Hollywood talent stands up to Disney and makes it clear that, whatever the company may pretend, it has a legal obligation to honor its contracts. ”

If Scarlett Johansson wins this case, there will be a change as well in her co-star's contracts and the way streaming movies could impact filmmakers.

Black Widow is now out both in Disney+ and theaters.

