Los Angeles, CA

L.A. Joins The Policy That Requires Employees to Have Prove That They Are Vaccinated or Tested Negative

Nicole Sudjono

With the new appearance of the Delta Variant, a new policy is implemented.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=136K7W_0b9ynLtY00

For the past few days, there has been an increase of positive covid tested, and the new delta variants were detected amongst them.

As the result, the plan to counter this case was just announced by the Mayor of L.A., and publicly together on their official Twitter as well by Democratic Mayor Eric Garcetti and City Council President Nury Martinez.

The Fourth Wave in Los Angeles is Here

In the light of the increase of covid cases with delta variants amongst the tested positive, the mayor announced that employees will soon be required to show that they are vaccinated or have undergone testing with negative results.

Garcetti has also urged the citizens of Los Angeles to get the vaccine as well, as it will reduce the chances of getting infected by the virus and slow the spread, and in hopes, to a stop. This decision is also so that people can go out freely and in hopes that we all don't have to wear masks again.

The delta variant found its way to L.A. as masks were no longer required in the past few weeks. However, as the positive tested results rise, it is now required for residents to wear masks indoors, no matter what the result showed in the test.

Other cities such as San Fransisco and Pasadena have also announced the same policy to be implemented for resident's safeties. Both cities are already in process of asking for approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to have at least one vaccine, which is now under the emergency authorization, ready and approved.

"The fourth wave is here, and the choice for Angelenos couldn’t be clearer — get vaccinated or get COVID-19," Garcetti, 2021.

With the new policy announced, companies and business owners located in Los Angeles are required to keep track of their employees' vaccination certificates or negative test results.

