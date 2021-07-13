Relive The Terror from The Real 'Jaws' In Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, Los Angeles

You're gonna need a bigger camera.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures "Academy Museum of Motion Pictures" by rocor is licensed under CC BY-NC 2.0

Now that the pandemic is more manageable than ever, there is now a new spot to feast your eyes. A place where you get to see some things familiar when we were all able to watch movies without wearing masks in the cinemas.

Introducing: the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, the museum of film arts, once known as May Company building built in 1939.

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has finally announced their ticket prices. The advance ticket sales will be available this 5th August 2021, at 9 am. You can book them on their website: at www.academymuseum.org and their app on IOS and Android.

The Museum will be opened this 30th September 2021, and they will show the famous movie props that blockbuster movies used to make the magic happen and other screenings. This includes the props such as Star Wars' R2D2 and the costume from Wakanda.

What To Expect At Academy Museum in Los Angeles

Developed in the heart of the movie nation, the Academy Museum, as the name speaks for itself, will be a museum for filmmakers and movie lovers. You will see the artifacts, original scripts from movies made decades ago, and many other iconic props that were seen in their respective movies.

It's an exploration of the art and science that many movies used to take us to a different dimension. You will get to see the behind-the-scenes of familiar movies you've watched, even decades ago, how these spectacular movies were made and how it was all brought to life in the cameras.

Currently, it is reported to have 5,000 items to be displayed in the museum, including costumes, props, technology, promotional items, screenplays, and makeup. This includes the autographs of many legends themselves.

Here is an example of one of my favorites that are announced in Amblin's Instagram account. The legendary shark that made us fear the ocean more than ever.

You are going to need to bring your whole family and friends to experience this all together. It is a celebration and rejoices for the film industry.

More updates to follow on their social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and their official website.

