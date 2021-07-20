Austin Group Teaches You How to Drive Offcamber

Live life a little Offcamber. Royalty-free image, used with permission of Offcamber, Austin.

Austin, TX- About an hour from Austin, and just three miles East of Llano is a driving school to help four-wheel- and all-wheel-drive vehicle owners become confident and competent offroad drivers. Perhaps you were born to live life offcamber, or just want the thrill of an adventure. Bring your truck, Jeep, Hummer, SUV, get behind the wheel and get Offcamber, at 4111 TX-29E, Llano, TX 78643.

As life was whirling to a halt for most of the world, Offcamber was full-on wheeling into motion. Founder Jason Glass has a long history of off-roading, a love of the outdoors and travel experiences. From the mountains of Colorado, the beauty of Moab, border to border, and around the world. His love of all thing automotive started from a young age with his grandfather. Having worked in all aspects of the automotive industry, television, modifications and restorations, he continues to expand his knowledge daily. That love and passion has lead him to start Offcamber Offroad. The result, a training center for off-road enthusiasts.

At its new Llano training center, Offcamber provides different levels of courses and instruction to help drivers of all skill levels become more familiar with their vehicles and become more comfortable being in the uncomfortable situations that off-road driving can create. Focused on training and education, the course is staffed by trained spotters to guide you through the course, while helping them learn how to pick lines and overcome obstacles safely. The typical class format is this: 2-3 hours of classroom instruction from an experienced off-road driver and teacher, followed by a break for lunch. After lunch, students come back for a quick drivers' meeting then head out to their vehicles and then on to the course.

Many students come to their first class (usually 101) with little, if any, knowledge or experience driving off of a paved surface. Some bring their vehicles fresh from the dealership, with paper tags still attached. Many have questions about what various buttons, switches, or functions of their vehicles do. Offcamber's instructors and staff are knowledgeable, patient and eager to help. Drivers leave with questions answered and with more knowledge and confidence than they had coming in (not to mention with huge smiles and great memories).

Most students come back for more in the form of classes or on-course training.

As with all good stewards of the land (Offcamber teaches Tread Lightly principles), it's appreciated that you have a good time and leave the environment at least as good as you find it. The Offcamber group has a community atmosphere. Enjoy a class and stay for the camaraderie (if you truly want to "stay" camping is available upon request).

All offroaders are welcome, regardless of vehicle type, age or brand, reinforcing the theme: All 4 Wheeling, Wheeling 4 All.

The offroad community is a passionate community.

"Our passion for off-road training started with a trip to Land Rover Driving Experience based California, in 2000. Since then, our passion has blossomed into experiences in everything from television to off-road course design and training classes. We draw from our experiences, which range from: traversing the country running the northern to southern borders on the Continental Divide Trail; surviving The Rubicon Trail in a stock Wrangler and a 1995 Range Rover; worshipping the glory of Moab, Utah; drinking in the culture on a whisky tour of the Smoky Mountains; to journeying through the rough and rugged terrain of South America."

What do you get?

An education on the language of offroading, coverage of all the components of the systems on each make and model, and the understanding of how your OHV works. The closed course has curated obstacles for you to test your skills.

Check out different courses as your skills progress:

101: Work with your winch and learn recovery and safety techniques

201: Work the full spectrum of your rig, pick your line, and navigate multiple complex point driving

301: Complete trail repair, practical application, and basic welding skills

Three Recovery levels: Getting you back on the road, recovery methods and devices, and trail repair

Excursions and more

You can make reservations, get a private lesson, or become a member here.

Offcamber wants to meet you.

If you're in the Austin area, join us and have fun with GetOffcamber.com.

