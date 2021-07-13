Tex-Mex Deliciousness is Tucked Away at The Alcove Cantina in Round Rock

The Alcove, Austin Photo by author.

Austin, TX--You've likely been strolling along the streets in the quaint downtown district on Round Rock, just north of Austin. If you hopped on I-35 to travel a wee bit of distance north, your blood pressure might be raised. And, if you've been putting in some steps, you're likely hungry too. If Tex-Mex is to your liking, may I suggest The Alcove? Find it located at 119 E Main Street Round Rock TX, 78664.

Trip Advisor reveals 24 unbiased reviews, rating 4 out of 5 stars. And it's ranked #66 out of the 375 restaurants in Round Rock.

It's nestled in the middle of a hopping nightlife atmosphere just about any weekend and becoming the local's favorite for the Sixth Street vibe without being overpopulated or in need of metered parking. With not one, but two free parking garages, you can slip in and out of the area with relative ease.

The Alcove, Austin Photo by author.

Come on in. You'll find a friendly atmosphere and a music venue to enjoy Wednesday through Saturday nights.

As with most businesses, many are short-staffed and overworked. President Biden recently offered a reminder that employers need to pay their workers better, and Governor Greg Abbott recently repealed federal pandemic assistance for the state. Politics aside, if you're a bit patient as life creeps back to normalcy, you can enjoy delicious Tex-Mex without taking a lot of cash out of your pocket.

We had to check out at the bar because we couldn't get the server's attention to get our check, but the food was delicious. Perfect for an impromptu date night getaway. Good conversation and good food. If you think chips and salsa are still free at Mexican restaurants, well, not so much. There's a small charge for them here. The pandemic has changed a lot of things we used to expect. Most other restaurants I've visited around Austin are still on a limited menu, as they are still bouncing back from unintended pandemic-related effects. Just because we want life to be normal doesn't mean it is there quite yet.

On this occasion, we each opted for the combo plate, where you can choose your preference of taco, enchilada, or tamales, served with rice and beans. You can see the full menu here.

Photo by author.

My husband chooses the carnitas taco and beef enchilada with charro beans. The Carnitas Taco offers slow-stewed pork topped with onions, cilantro, and lime. Your choice of crunchy shell, flour, or corn tortilla.

The beef enchilada has seasoned ground beef enchilada topped with your choice of sauce.

Photo by author.

I ordered the barbacoa taco in a crispy shell and chicken enchilada and refried beans. The Barbacoa taco is full of Slowly stewed beef topped with onions, cilantro, and a lime. Again, your choice of crunchy shell, flour, or corn tortilla.

The chicken enchilada has shredded chicken enchilada topped with your choice of sauce. And it was seasoned perfectly.

Find The Alcove, just north of Austin for the music scene you've probably been missing out back, and good Tex-Mex up front, where you can still enjoy a conversation.

Have you found delicious food at other places in Austin? Would you please share them?

Here are some of my personal favorites:

Looking for drinks, donuts, good burgers, Mexican, Italian, or scrumptious bar food? Other Austin restaurants have those needs covered.

