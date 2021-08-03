How To Tell If Someone Is Lying

Nick Davies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HXHTL_0bGrobr600
How To Spot A LiarPexels

How to tell if someone is lying? Carefully. All methods of lie-detecting, including polygraph machines, are regularly fooled or used improperly, resulting in mistakes. There are a few good ways described here, but try to confirm the truth by other means as well, such as confession or investigation of the facts.

You should compare behavior in the person under suspicion to their "base" behavior, if possible. In other words, if they always have shifty eyes, then this trait can't be considered as an indication of lying. On the other hand, if they are normally very calm under pressure, but start shifting in their chair after certain questions, that may indicate lying. Because all techniques fail at times, you should use several indications before assuming the person has lied.

How To Tell If Someone Is Lying By Testing Responses

One way to test for lying is to measure a person's desire to avoid a subject, which will sometimes indicate dishonesty or guilt. If you think the person is lying, change the subject quickly. A lying person will often go along easily, and may even visibly relax. An innocent person is more likely to be slightly confused by the change and wants to finish their thoughts.

Another lie detecting technique is to suggest something that would make a guilty person feel uncomfortable and watch for a response. Suppose your wife Jane says she was at her mother's house, and you think she is lying. Rather than saying, "I'm calling your mother to verify this," you could use a subtle approach. You might say, "That reminds me, I'm going to stop by your mother's house today to fix that door for her."

If your wife was lying, the idea of you seeing her mother should make her nervous. She may give you reasons why you shouldn't go there. Of course, if your relationship has reached the point where you feel the necessity to resort to these techniques, a simple lie may not be the worst of your problems. Still, sometimes you need to know, so here are a few more ways to tell if someone is lying.

They are using your words. Using your exact words to respond can be an indication of lying. You say, for example, "Did you leave this here?" and they respond, "No, I did not leave this here."

They use un-contracted words. A lack of contractions is more common when lying. For example, instead of saying "I didn't sleep with her," a man might say," I did not have sexual relations with that woman." Again, compare to base behavior, though, as some people may not use contractions often anyhow.

Over-compensation. Often when people lie, they try too hard to be natural, and they give more detail than is necessary.

Forced smiles. A real smile involves more muscles, while a forced smile will use just the muscles around the mouth. The lie here may only be about their feelings, of course.

Let them talk. The more a person talks, the more likely you are to catch them in a lie (if they are being dishonest), especially when you learn the indications to watch for. These are just a few of the ways how to tell if someone is lying.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_24e5127de8db54b637b8ce53a69e2b1e.blob

A modern millennial guy with a cute little family. Located in Southern California. I like writing about fun topics that are interesting to learn about.

Corona, CA
2308 followers
Loading

More from Nick Davies

Ways To Stay Healthy And Hopeful After Break Up

Give yourself enough time to treat, to accept that’s really over. It is obviously beneficial that you will set aside all the thoughts with him such as pictures, pillows, texting, etc. Doing such will help you to overlook him little by little. When you know that you are on your lowest time, don’t ever think of getting into a relationship because it will only be considered a rebound love.Read full story

Tips For Selecting A Wedding Location

Choosing a wedding locale is among the most important decisions any couple will make when planning their important day. Plenty of the hottest locales need reservations months in advance. This suggests couples should start looking for an acceptable location as quickly as they set the date for their event.Read full story

The Right Way Of Advertising My Business

When it comes to your site, especially if you’re trying to make money from it, promoting is of the greatest significance. When I first started my website selling vinyl records, the very first thing I thought was how do I advertise my business. The answer: It varies! In all reality there were literally several of ways to advertise my business, now I just had to go through as well as select the best ones that used to be highly rated and recommended amongst my peers, my competitors as well as other business owners. I found out some of the most significant ways to advertise my business and now it’s the time where I will like to share some of them with you!Read full story
Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City – A Real Land Of True Fun

Salt Lake City is the destination of millions of tourists from all around the globe each year. This splendor place is, indeed, a true heaven on the earth with all the modern facilities that may not be found even in heaven. Whether it’s about Salt Lake City hotels, museums, resorts, or spas, they all have been developed with the very aim of providing you with maximum comfort and grace that you reckon essential for some tourist place. In fact, this city is a nice combination of natural beauty, hustle-bustle and loads of facilities. Salt Lake City is indeed a place that offers tourists all the fun and excitement that they want to have when touring some great place.Read full story

The Best Romantic Vacations - Five Ideas

The best romantic vacations are those that bring a couple together. This can mean spending time alone, without friends or family around. It can also mean an opportunity to do things together. Here are five of the best romantic vacations.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Getting The Best Seats In The House At Wrigley Field

Are you planning to attend a Chicago Cubs game anytime soon? Though just about any seat at Wrigley Field is a good one, here is a guide to help you in your decision. I will give each section a rating from 1 to 5 stars that will further gauge each location.Read full story

Travel Strategies For Worldwide Vacations On A Budget

The recent economic downturn is showing itself all over the travel and hospitality industry. Families on a budget often think they can’t afford a vacation at all. These are often the same families that have worked hard all year long and really deserve a break. It is important to know that with a little planning and research on Budget Travel Strategies, any family can enjoy relaxing luxury global vacations.Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Vegas Vacation Tips: 5 Key Tips For First-Timers

First time in Las Vegas? Vegas is the entertainment capital of the world - there's no other place like it. But if you've never been there before, you could end up missing the best Vegas has to offer or worse - spending more money than you'd planned.Read full story
Wyoming State

Planning Your Wyoming Wilderness Vacation

For a great many years, the word America has been instantly associated in the thoughts of many people with spacious plains and great, wild mountains covered in trees – the big, open frontier this country was once all about. While those days are no longer, in some areas of the country that spirit still lives on today. Wyoming is one state where this is still true.Read full story
Los Angeles, CA

What To Do Your First Time in Los Angeles

You're off to your much-deserved vacation in Los Angeles and you can't wait to lie on its golden sand beaches, hang out in its bevy of hot nightspots and catch a glimpse of a famous Hollywood star.Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

Cheap Cruises From Florida – Why Low Quality And Low Price Shouldn’t Be Confused

Cheap cruises from Florida are becoming the best way to have a five-star vacation at an amazing price. Although you will be paying less you are still receiving all of the facilities and services that you would expect from a world-famous Florida cruise. Mini cruises and last-minute cruises are a great way to save money but experience a fantastic vacation. With the current financial situation around the world, people are becoming more inclined to want to save money.Read full story

Successfully Adjusting Your Sleep When Traveling To A Different Country

Many people have had the awful feeling of jet lag that normally accompanies flying through different time zones. This usually happens on long-haul flights where there can be quite a time difference between your departure and your arrival. This sort of time discrepancy has a massive effect on your body clock.Read full story
Orlando, FL

Where To Stay For Your Orlando Vacation

Orlando has several places where you can choose to stay right after the endless and exciting day associated with tripping to theme parks and recreational places all over the place. It is quite a confusing task to find Accommodation in Orlando so here are a few ideas that will assist you to select the right Orlando Villas to suit your holiday needs while you’re in the family amusement capital of the whole world.Read full story
South Bend, IN

Finding Excellent Accommodation With Ease In The University Of Notre Dame Area

The University of Notre Dame established by the Rev. Edward Sorin was intended to be a powerful force for good in the USA. An independent Catholic university in Indiana near the city of South Bend, there are many hotels in the vicinity. Guided tours are available to the University and include the beautiful Basilica of the Sacred Heart.Read full story
Tampa, FL

My List of Tampa Bay Must Do's For Every Visitor

The really nice thing about Tampa Bay is that it offers something to everyone regardless of their age and gender. Whether it’s about Busch gardens, Tampa museums, Tampa bay resorts, Tamp beach hotels, restaurants, or any other place, Tampa bay will offer its visitors what they like to have and what they really want to enjoy when visiting someplace to reap the full benefits and joys of their holidays. These places have all the joys and pleasures that people love to realize during their holiday trips. Indeed, Tampa bay is a nice blend of natural beauty, serenity, modern facilities, and lots of hustle and bustle.Read full story

Enjoy Your Vacation By Traveling Smart

There's a really simple way to reduce the chances of having a less rewarding journey. And the simple way is just planning before you depart. You should research the obstacles you may face along the way and your destination. I'm going to give you some of the problems most travelers face on their journey and destinations so you can know what you may face and how to avoid it. Most travelers ignore these obstacles which make their journey less rewarding.Read full story
Maine State

Top Four Northern United States Boating Destinations

The United States is home to a beautiful landscape. The best way to like this beautiful landscape is on many of the uninhabited or small islands around the northern states. Many of these destinations can only be reached by dinghy. So deem the track top four destinations in the northern United States on your next boating cruise.Read full story

Saving Money With a Stay at Home Vacation

Many of us look forward to our vacations so we can relax and enjoy time with the family. In days past, many of us traveled to enjoy our time off, but with the state of the economy, it’s so costly that it may not be feasible anymore. Why not consider a staycation instead of going on vacation?Read full story
New York City, NY

9 Free Things to do in New York City

Everything sounds and feels better when it comes for free. In an expensive world like. today, the toughest part is to enjoy something without shelling out a penny. Free stuff. however haven't lost their luster and never will. Imagine on your expensive holiday you.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy