Finding Excellent Accommodation With Ease In The University Of Notre Dame Area

A Prestigious University Pexels

The University of Notre Dame established by the Rev. Edward Sorin was intended to be a powerful force for good in the USA. An independent Catholic university in Indiana near the city of South Bend, there are many hotels in the vicinity. Guided tours are available to the University and include the beautiful Basilica of the Sacred Heart.

The yearly football sessions attract many fans and the Football Hall of Fame is well worth a visit. The Studebaker National Museum and Amish settlement nearby South Bend are part of the varied excursions that the area offers. Other attractions are the museums, the South Bend Silver Hawks, and challenging golf courses in the vicinity.

The beautiful landscaped natural features on the 1,250 acres of the campus include two lakes and over 130 historical buildings. The enormous Hesburgh Library is renowned for the 132 foot mural of Christ as the Teacher. The Golden Dome on the main campus building is internationally famous.

Transport requirements are more than taken care of with a bus service running to a strict timetable, an Amtrack train station, and the local airport. The hotels are modern and have flat-screen TVs, wireless internet, mp3 music, and video games in addition to normal domestic needs. The Whitewater raceway, city restaurants, and Potawatomi Zoo are all accessed comfortably from the Indiana highway.

Whereas the original institution accepted only male students, minorities and women now make up 45% of the student body. The University has always produced students of a high standard and competition for places is strenuous. The students who do get accepted are normally from the top percentile of their high schools.

The Graduate School began in 1918 has 25 institutes and departments. These in turn run 32 masters and 23 doctoral programs. The continued production of top quality graduates from the Arts and Letters, Engineering, Architecture, Science and Business schools is to be expected, therefore.

The rich traditions of the institution are passed on to each new generation due to the high percentage of students who live in campus residences. Eighty percent of students engage in voluntary community service. Ten percent give a year of their time to community service in the USA and internationally.

Travelers will not be at a loss for rewarding activities to partake in, in the area. The campus of Notre Dame must be visited if only because it is so famous and beautiful. In addition, friendly is a given towards customers, accommodation is of a high standard and located in conveniently located areas around the campus.