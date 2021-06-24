The Best Family Beach Destinations Ranked

Where's your favorite beach? Pexels

When the weather is freezing and snow, nothing perks a family up like vacationing at a family beach destination. There are many destinations that offer sun, beaches, warm water, and a variety of activities for the kids. When planning your next family beach vacation, consider the following popular beach destinations for relaxing fun in the sun:



Newport Beach, Rhode Island, US: Newport Beach is a popular family vacation destination. Along with its beautiful beach, the town has many attractions such as stunning historical buildings and stunning mansions, and unique boutiques. There is a lot for a family to see and do.



Carlin Park, Florida: Florida is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the world. Carlin Park in Jupiter has 3,000 feet of beautiful beach. There are many activities such as tennis, volleyball, picnic areas, and much more. The kids will never be bored and adults will love the warm weather and beautiful crystal clear water.



Mayan Riviera, Mexico: About an hour south of Cancun Mexico, the Mayan Riviera is a great family beach vacation spot. Along with the beautiful beaches, one can enjoy snorkeling the lagoons and exploring the Mayan ruins, eco-parks, and coral reef. There are a variety of terrific resorts, attractions, hotels, and attractions.



Jamaica: The Island of Jamaica makes for a great family beach vacation destination. Most resorts are family orientated and include children's activities and services. Sandals beach is a very popular tourist destination. There are enough activities and sights to see that your children will always have something to do. There are even babysitting services.



Mayo Beach, Cape Cod, Massachusetts: Mayo Beach boasts beautiful soft sand and the water is shallow, serene, and warm. The kids will love it. There are many unique local attractions and picnic areas.



Maui, Hawaii: Affectionately called “The Magic Isle, the beaches are beautiful and the ocean waves are great for surfing. There are many activities such as the tropical reef aquarium and the Hawaii Nature Center. It is a tropical paradise for the whole family.



Coronado Beach, San Diego, California: Situated next to a naval airport, Coronado Beach has luxurious beaches with warm relaxing water. Other activities and attractions nearby include Sea World, San Diego Zoo, and marine life exhibits at La Jolla Cove.



Cocoa Beach, Florida: Located only an hour from Disney World, Cocoa Beach is a vacation destination that children will love. The beaches and water are a dream that the whole family will love. Children will enjoy visiting the Kennedy Space Center.



Bahamas: Located a little less than 100 miles off the coast of Florida, the Bahamas is a perfect beach vacation destination area. The waters are warm, blue, and crystal clear, and the soft sandy beaches make the island a beach paradise. The temperature averages just over 75 degrees.



If you are looking to escape the winter blues by taking your family to a beach vacation destination, there are many places to choose from. Traveling to these gorgeous beaches will provide much-needed relief from the cold and snowy winter season.

