An Inground Pool, Outdoor Decks, and Fantastic Locations: Your D.C. Open Houses for July 10-11, 2021

Despite Washington, D.C.’s cooling housing market , the District’s hosting more than 300 open houses this weekend.

Below are a few D.C. open houses scheduled for July 10-11, 2021. These hand-picked open houses fall into four categories based on listing price:

Under $249,000

$250,000 - $500,000

$500,000 - $1 million

$1 million+

Whether you’re looking to buy a home or are just curious, you can fill your time by scoping out some open houses this weekend.

Open Houses Under $249,000

This 320-square-foot condo in the heart of D.C. features stainless steel appliances and butcher block countertops in The Chastleton. The building’s an eight-floor co-op at 16th and R Streets NW. Listed for $212,000. View the listing .

Location: 1701 16th St NW #318, Washington, D.C. 20009

Open House: 2-4 p.m., Sat., July 10, 2021

Photo from Redfin

Here’s a two-bedroom, one-bath condo on the District’s east side. The property boasts stone countertops and a mix of tile and wood floors. Listed for $179,990. View the listing .

Location: 2143 Suitland Ter SE #201, Washington, D.C. 20020

Open House: 1:30-3:30 p.m., Sun., July 11, 2021

Photo from Redfin

Open Houses $250,000 - $500,000

With a balcony, 12.5-foot ceilings, and a building with a doorperson, this Cathedral Heights condo has a lot to offer. The 1,173-square-foot property includes one bedroom, one bath and comes with a parking spot in the building’s garage. Listed for $495,000. View this listing .

Location: 3101 New Mexico Ave NW #538, Washington, D.C. 20016

Open House: 1-3 p.m., Sun., July 11, 2021

Photo from Redfin

Be in the center of it all with this 650-square-foot loft unit. Located steps from 14th and U Streets NW, this one-bed, one-bath condo comes with a Nest thermostat, 12-foot ceilings, and stainless steel appliances. Listed for $449,000. View this listing .

Location: 2125 14th St NW Unit 205W, Washington, D.C. 20009

Open House: 2-4 p.m., Sun., July 11, 2021

Photo from Redfin

Open Houses $500,000 - $1M

View a brick two-bedroom, two-bath townhome with a front porch in Capitol Hill East. This two-story house includes a small back porch and an outdoor area. Listed for $749,000. View this listing .

Location: 109 17th St SE, Washington, D.C. 20003

Open House: 1-3 p.m., Sun., July 11, 2021

Photo from Redfin

Go big or go home in this 2,149-square-foot Brightwood Park house. Sporting four bedrooms and four baths, this property has dual air conditioning units, wall chargers with USB plugs, and an outdoor deck extending off its kitchen. Listed for $975,000. View this listing .

Location: 5213 Kansas Ave NW, Washington, D.C. 20011

Open House: noon-2 p.m., Sat., July 10, 2021

Photo from Redfin

Open Houses $1M+

Here’s a stone house located a stone’s throw from Rock Creek Park. Originally built in 1932, this property has six beds, 4.5 baths spread across 5,066 square feet. The home’s exterior includes landscaping, a koi pond, and wrought iron fencing. Listed for $2,595,000. View this listing .

Location: 2750 Brandywine St NW, Washington, D.C. 20008

Open House: 1-3 p.m., Sun., July 11, 2021

Photo from Redfin

Live the white picket fence life in Brookland with this 2,800-square-foot house. Boasting four beds and 3.5 baths, this home includes a large outdoor deck, yard, one-car detached garage, all lined by a white picket fence. Listed for $1.2 million. View this listing .

Location: 3511 17th St NE, Washington, D.C. 20018

Open House: 1-3 p.m., Sat., July 10, 2021

Photo from Redfin

Bonus Open House

Are you curious about which D.C. property with an open house this weekend has the highest listing price, according to Redfin? That would be this six-bed, 5.5-bath Georgetown house featuring an inground swimming pool and a two-car garage. Listed for $4,650,000. View this listing .

Location: 3033 West Lane Kys NW, Washington, D.C. 20007

Open House: 1-3 p.m., Sun., July 11, 2021

Photo from Redfin

