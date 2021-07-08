Mount Prospect, IL

Mt. Prospect Lions Fest Returned To Melas Park

Ferris Wheel at Melas ParkSteven Tobin

After a one-year hiatus due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the 82nd edition of the Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival happened and was a rousing success. With a long holiday weekend of live music, fireworks, local cuisine, carnival rides and more on tap at Melas Park, on Central Avenue in Mount Prospect.

The fest kicked off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with performances by the B-Side Band, SWAK and national country artists Heartsfield, and the first of two fireworks shows slated for 9:30 p.m. at the park, 1500 W. Central Road.

The fest ran from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with July 4th fireworks culminating the event from 9:30 to 10pm

Fantasy Amusement provided the rides & food, while the Lions Club provided the fireworks which went a full 30 minutes from 9:30 to 10pm on July 4th.

Traffic was very crowded, and pedestrians were everywhere, with MPPD & Community policing out to assist with traffic & crowd flow/control for the event.

Fireworks could be seen for miles with several towns having their shows at similar times as Mt. Prospect.

Fantasy Amusement provided the rides & food, while the Lions Club provided the fireworks which went a full 30 minutes from 9:30 to 10pm on July 4th.

Traffic was very crowded, and pedestrians were everywhere, with MPPD & Community policing out to assist with traffic & crowd flow/control for the event.

Fireworks could be seen for miles with several towns having their shows at similar times as Mt. Prospect.

Investigative Journalist Steven Mark Tobin was born in NY, and moved to the Chicago area after his parents divorced. He was raised in Chicago, graduating from Avondale Elementary School, attended Lane Tech, then moved to Connecticut and graduated from Glastonbury High School. He was married in 2006 and has two children, Marco and Marissa who excel at everything they do from academics & athletics to music. For 30 years, Mr. Tobin has worked in I.T. and Journalism in the Chicago area. Mr. Tobin has met and interviewed notable figures such as David Axelrod, Rham Emanuel, Luis Gutierrez, William Banks, Richard Mel as well as met many media people such as Randy Salerno, Roseanne Tellis, Richard Roper, Dan Jiggitts, Dave Corzine, and a host of others. While raising a family and working full-time, Mr. Tobin put himself through college. He attended Triton Community College at night & weekends, part-time, then transferred to DePaul University, and then Indiana University, graduating in 2014 with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.

