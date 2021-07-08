Mt. Prospect Lions Fest Returned To Melas Park

Ferris Wheel at Melas Park Steven Tobin

After a one-year hiatus due to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, the 82nd edition of the Mount Prospect Lions Club Fourth of July Festival happened and was a rousing success. With a long holiday weekend of live music, fireworks, local cuisine, carnival rides and more on tap at Melas Park, on Central Avenue in Mount Prospect.

The fest kicked off at 6 p.m. Wednesday, with performances by the B-Side Band, SWAK and national country artists Heartsfield, and the first of two fireworks shows slated for 9:30 p.m. at the park, 1500 W. Central Road.

The fest ran from 6 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, with July 4th fireworks culminating the event from 9:30 to 10pm

The 82nd Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival returned after a one year absence in 2021 from June 30 - July 4 at Melas Park.

The event was a huge success with thousands of customers attending.

Fantasy Amusement provided the rides & food, while the Lions Club provided the fireworks which went a full 30 minutes from 9:30 to 10pm on July 4th.

Traffic was very crowded, and pedestrians were everywhere, with MPPD & Community policing out to assist with traffic & crowd flow/control for the event.

Fireworks could be seen for miles with several towns having their shows at similar times as Mt. Prospect.

The 82nd Mount Prospect Lions Club 4th of July Festival returned after a one year absence in 2021 from June 30 - July 4 at Melas Park.

The event was a huge success with thousands of customers attending.

Fantasy Amusement provided the rides & food, while the Lions Club provided the fireworks which went a full 30 minutes from 9:30 to 10pm on July 4th.

Traffic was very crowded, and pedestrians were everywhere, with MPPD & Community policing out to assist with traffic & crowd flow/control for the event.

Fireworks could be seen for miles with several towns having their shows at similar times as Mt. Prospect.

I'm interested

Replies

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.