Join NewsBreak's August video campaign. (NewsBreak)

Time to grow your influence! NewsBreak is launching #ShareYourVideo campaign to help you better engage with your audience. All you have to do is to keep posting and encourage your audience to share your videos and download NewsBreak. Those who gain the most shares or referrals will win prizes.

✨ NewsBreak August Share Stars

Video Creators whose videos gain the most Total Shares* in August

Top 1 - $100 Visa Gift Card | Top 2 - $50 Visa Gift Card | Top 3 - $50 Visa Gift Card

✨ NewsBreak August Referral Stars

Video Creators who gain the most User Referrals** in August

Top 1 - $100 Visa Gift Card | Top 2 - $50 Visa Gift Card | Top 3 - $50 Visa Gift Card

Not sure how to get started? Here are some simple instructions:

Log into your creator portal: Click "Manage Content" - Click "Share" below the video title - Choose your preferred sharing method or Click "User Referral Program" - Click "Share the app"

Share your videos to your social media platforms or online communities and encourage your audience/followers to share them and download NewsBreak

Rules***:

The contest period ends on August 31st, 2021 (PT). All shares/referrals generated in August will be counted.

Videos must follow Creator’s Content Policy

The results will be announced around 10 a.m. PT on Sept. 6th, 2021 through email.

Prize winners will be heavily promoted on our platform and through our social media accounts.

If you have any questions, contact the NewsBreak Creator Program team.

(NewsBreak)

*Total Shares: The total number of Shares gained by all the videos published in August.

**User Referrals: The total number of user referrals you gain in August.

***You must further comply with our Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, and NewsBreak Creator Content Requirements, to the extent that those requirements have not been altered by the Campaign requirements. Winners must be located in the U.S.

