Hologram teachers coming to a school near you?

Many of us first saw them in Star Wars with Princess Leia's plea, "Help me Obi Wan Kenobi, you're my only hope." The holographic projection was played to help enlist Luke Skywalker and Obi Wan Kenobi to fight the evil galactic empire. The technology has been in dozens of movies since, whether its Back to The Future Part II, Total Recall, or Iron Man and its sequels and many other movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Holograms have also been used in television shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation or in Quantum Leap where one of the main characters appears in a "hologram that only Sam can see or hear."

Holograms have been something many of us have seen before or at least are familiar with from fiction. Real life applications have also been making their way into our society. There's been a recent trend over the past few yeas of bringing back deceased musicians in the form of a hologram. Tupac, Amy Winehouse, Frank Zappa, Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison have all "come back" and rocked audiences years after their deaths.

Now the University of Central Florida is the first university in the country to use a hologram to aid in education. Brought in partially funded by a gift from Brooks Rehabilitation, the new technology called PORTL, will produce lifelike people in the form of a hologram to help train students in healthcare.

"With this new technology, we are able to provide a deeper experience, introducing students to a wide variety of patients at different severity levels through hologram technology, both live or pre-recorded, and have a very true-to-life interaction to teach our future healthcare providers humanistic care," said Bari Hoffman, UCF associate dean of clinical of affairs for the College of Health Professions and Sciences.

No longer would students have to rely exclusively on pictures and videos of patients. This provides as close to real-life as one could imagine, helping those students in a range of topics from Alzheimer's, Down Syndrome and Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. PORTL brings in a variety of patients to learn from, with better engagement to view and interact with, a level of comprehension that could barely be attained before. It also helps for students to be able to see patients who are immune compromised without posing any risk to the patient, letting them get a view of the patient at the same time.

Practitioners can even use it's "holoportation" capabilities to present people and beam objects in real time to and from other places around the world. All that is needed is a 4K camera set-up anywhere in the world using the same PORTL technology.

The technology called PORTL, or Dr. Hologram, as he's being called by the university, is a box that projects the lifelike hologram. PORTL makes hologram communication and content to be applied in several industries in business, entertainment and education. It has already been used by executives and celebrities alike to make appearances across the world even throughout the pandemic and our coronavirus quarantined society.

David Nussbaum, PORTL CEO commented, "We are gratified that our vision of connecting the world through holoportation is now taking root in healthcare education with this historic deployment with the University of Central Florida." He continued, "Our strategic partnership with Dr. Hologram now makes it easy for educators and healthcare leaders to further modernize their systems that can positively impact their organizations and the communities they support."

Brooks Rehabilitation contributed a $75,000 grant to the university to help get PORTL as part of the university. UCF plans on putting it to use in classrooms starting this fall.

