New specialty plate for Jeep lovers in Florida

Explore Off-Road specialty plate

The state of Florida has unveiled a new specialty license plate that is now available for pre-orders.

The plate, with the tagline, "EXPLORE OFF-ROAD" was designed with Jeep owners in mind. On the plate, it depicts a Jeep Wrangler parked on a beach with a surfboard leaning on the rear, with a beautiful Florida sunset in the background.

The Florida Off Road Foundation says all proceeds will go toward protecting and preserving Florida's natural off-road habitat, and the design will connect with many Florida Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website vehicle owners.

In a news release, the foundation goes into little detail on how the Jeep tag revenue will benefit Florida Off-Roads.

1. PROTECT & PRESERVE Florida's off-road culture and its natural heritage.

2. EDUCATE Floridians about responsible use of the off-road environment.

3. Support SEARCH & RESCUE volunteer programs to promote the use of off-road vehicles to assist law enforcement.

4. RESTORE Florida's off-road trails and natural habitat through organized cleanups, restoration, and expansion.

The price for purchasing a presale voucher is $25 plus applicable fees from FloridaOffRoadFoundation.org or directly from the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles website.

As of Wednesday, there have been approximately 1,800 presale orders for the "Explore Off-Road" specialty plate. However, the state of Florida requires a minimum of 3,000 presale vouncers before they can began to manufacture the "Explore Off-Road" tags.

The Florida Off-Road Foundation says after goals have been met, all pro-ordered specialty license plates will go into production and then immediately shipped directly those who placed orders. Afterward, they will be available to purchase at Department of Motor Vehicle locations across the state.

Florida Off-Road Foundation is offering a free limited-edition flag only to those first 3,000 to pre-order for a presale voucher.

