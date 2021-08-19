PAW Patrol is now in Dallas until October 31st; an immersive experience full of adventures, crafts and so much more

Woof! Woof! Just what Dallas needed after a stressful week of back-to-school, Ryder and his team of six rescue dogs are here to our 'rescue'! We now get to live in the movie 'PAW Patrol' before it even releases on August 20th. For those wondering what all of this excitement is about- let me explain. PAW Patrol is a team of a tech savvy boy, Ryder and six rescue dogs who go out on rescue missions to protect their community. The TV show is a favorite to many kids around the world.

CAMP Dallas is open to experience PAW Patrol until October 31st CAMP/ www.camp.com

CAMP is a family experience company that has rotating themed experiences inside CAMP. CAMP opened the PAW Patrol experience on August 13th in Dallas. This PAWsome experience will be open until October 31st. It has had some great reviews since the opening and we are so excited to explore the 'Adventure city' right here in Dallas.

The experience begins once you enter the magic door and cross over the bridge into Adventure Bay. You then enter into the PAW Patrol famous Adventure city to unfold all the fun!

You get to choose their favorite PAW Patrol badge that you would like to work as- firedog Marshall, police pup Chase, the fearless Skye or any other, for the rescue mission. You will get to see a preview of the mission to Adventure city inside the iconic Lookout Tower, just like the show. Kids can communicate with each other using an intercom system. The Lookout is a residential tower with architecture similar to the CN Tower or the Space Needle in Seattle. It is where the PAW Patrol live, play, and prepare themselves for missions. And then there a periscope that you look through to survey the Adventure city and plan your rescue mission, again as if in the movie.

The next thing at the adventure will amaze you! Its the PAW Patrol's city tower from where the pups operate. The city tower has transforming light-up rescue ramp, command center, pup elevator, vehicle lift and all the exciting features.

PAW Patrol famous Lookout Tower at CAMP Dallas CAMP/ www.camp.com

Next up, you get to work with the firedog Marshall to clean up Mayor Humdinger's mess! He is the mayor of Foggy Bottom. The grumpy Mayor Humdinger's fireworks get out of control and you are set on a mission to rescue with a fire hose. You also get to crawl underneath the city center to plan your mission with a holographic map of Adventure city.

Help the Mayor Humdinger by putting off fire with a fire hose CAMP/ www.camp.com

And then you get to choose your vehicle to prove that you are the fastest pup in Adventure Bay! The rescue mission is then followed by PAW Patrol inspired crafts in 'CAMPitheatre'.

PAW Patrol inspired crafts at CAMPitheatre CAMP/ www.camp.com

Kids also get to play with kinetic sand in Rubble's Play Pit. CAMP also has a 'Chase's Zip-line', an indoor zip- line that kids use to swing into action. Lastly you exit into the gift shop where kids can buy their favorite toys from the movie!

Right when you think, Dallas has nothing exciting to-do, the city will surprise you! This PAWsome experience is yet another exciting addition to many activities Dallas offers. A place kids would love and create some great memories!

Address: The Hill

9830 North Central Expressway

Dallas, TX 75231

If you have been to CAMP before, share your experiences in comments!

