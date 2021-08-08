Take a stroll among free- flying butterflies in this butterfly garden in Dallas area; open until October 3

Watching beautiful butterflies is such a delight at any age! It is the simplest way to admire the beauty of nature but finding butterflies is a big challenge. These colorful winged creatures can be found almost everywhere during summers, from backyards to city parks and yet, spotting one can be so hard. But for us, Dallas-ites, this butterfly garden has made it so much easier and fun! After all, butterfly viewing can be an inexpensive and fun summer outdoor activity!

Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden

Native Texas Butterfly House & Garden opened in Heard Museum, McKinney, on May 29, 2021 and is open until October 3, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. We get to walk among free- flying butterflies and other pollinators at this exhibit, just about 30 minutes from Dallas. The butterfly house includes several native species, which vary by season and what is available from suppliers. The butterfly garden is filled with host plants that naturally attract these beautiful butterflies. A plethora of butterfly viewing right here in our city!

Heard Natural Science Museum & Wildlife Sanctuary emphasizes on appreciation of nature and its conservation through education for young minds. There are many photography opportunities as the garden is beautifully set with butterflies flying everywhere. They also offer 'Butterfly talks' led by their key butterfly volunteers which is about an hour long presentation for anyone above 10 years of age.

A fun outdoor activity this summer

You also get to learn about the different butterfly species that populate Texas and all about the host plants and nectar plants that these butterflies thrive off. You can take some tips home to create your own butterfly garden! You will learn all about the life stages of a butterfly, from caterpillar to their complete metamorphism.

Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden is fully stocked with an assortment of native Texas butterflies throughout the garden. Visitors can see the host plants that the caterpillars nibble on and also the nectar plants to feed adult butterflies. These host plants and nectar plants at the exhibit attract these colorful butterflies naturally. You can also see butterfly emerge through the chrysalis.

Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden

A visit to Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden is included in museum general admission and is free for Heard Museum members. The Heard Museum was founded by Miss Bessie Heard in 1967, at the age of 80, to preserve a place where future generations could visit to experience nature, right here in Dallas. And so the museum’s mission is threefold: education, conservation and preservation.

Native Texas Butterfly House and Garden

