Dallas, TX

A big Idaho potato truck is spotted at different places in Dallas area

Neha B

If you love spuds and don't know what to make for dinner tonight, head to the biggest potato you will ever see! Many Dallas locals have spotted this big Idaho potato truck that is the major talk of the city right now. It is here for a couple more days before it heads to its next destination. The Big Idaho Potato Truck has become a great piece of pop- culture given its uniqueness and the size. If you spot it, don't forget to take some spud-cial pictures with the 4-ton Idaho potato! I mean look at the pictures!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F3tTY_0bECtWhT00
Big Idaho Potato TruckBig Idaho Potato Truck/ www.bigidahopotato.com

The big potato on this truck weighs 4 tons that is equal to 21,562 medium- sized Idaho potatoes! It is 72 feet long. Crazy, right! The truck usually stops at one of the Mooyah locations. The recent one was at Mooyah, Frisco location. If you would like to track the location of the truck at anytime during the day visit www.potatotracker.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C1omS_0bECtWhT00
Big Idaho Potato TruckBig Idaho Potato Truck/ www.bigidahopotato.com

The big Idaho potato truck made its first debut in 2012 in celebration of the Idaho Potato Commission's 75th anniversary. It took almost one year for builders Chris and Sharolyn Schofield to create this larger than life tater! A few specialized contractors based in Weiser, Idaho along with the Kenworth Sales Company and Western Trailer both in Boise, also aided with the construction of the Idaho potato.

The big Idaho potato truck tours different cities every year. The truck has a chairatble component called 'A Big Helping' in which $1 is donated to the partner charity for every signature collected, upto $500. They help several different charities in the cities they visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0k3k25_0bECtWhT00
Big Idaho Potato TruckBig Idaho Potato Truck/ www.bigidahopotato.com

If you see the Big Idaho Potato Truck anywhere around Dallas area, don't forget to stop by, take some spud-cial pictures and share on social media. It is not like every day that we see such a giant potato! Now that's a spud-cial summer that I would like!

If you have kids, they would be thrilled to see a giant potato on the truck! Plus, they sell big idaho potato truck on the website that you can purchase. Go show some spud love!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Community Policy