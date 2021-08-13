The Suns defeated the Nuggets, 90-84. Jalen Smith led the way for the Suns with 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Bol Bol tallied 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Suns improve to 1-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Nuggets fall to 0-3.
Denver Nuggets | Game Recap: Suns 90, Nuggets 84
NBA Game Highlights
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of NBA
Los Angeles, CA
3791 followers
Loading
More from NBA Game Highlights
Comments / 0