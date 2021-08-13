Philadelphia 76ers | Game Recap: 76ers 96, Hawks 88

The 76ers defeated the Hawks in overtime, 96-88, after closing the game on an 8-0 run. Tyrese Maxey led the way for the 76ers with 31 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Paul Reed added 20 points and 12 rebounds in the victory. Sharife Cooper tallied 21 points and 12 assists for the Hawks in the losing effort. The 76ers improve to 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Hawks fall to 1-2.