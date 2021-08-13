Toronto Raptors | Game Recap: Raptors 92, Rockets 76

The Raptors defeated the Rockets, 92-76. Malachi Flynn recorded 13 points, three rebounds and three assists for the Raptors, while Scottie Barnes added eight points, four rebounds, three assists and 5 blocks in the victory. Josh Christopher tallied a team-high 14 points for the Rockets in the losing effort. The Raptors improve to 2-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Rockets fall to 2-1.