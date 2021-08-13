Boston Celtics | Game Recap: Celtics 108, Magic 71

The Celtics defeated the Magic, 108-71. Aaron Nesmith recorded 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists for the Celtics, while Payton Pritchard added 17 points, four rebounds and nine assists in the victory. Tahjere McCall tallied a team-high 12 points for the Magic in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 3-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Magic fall to 1-2.