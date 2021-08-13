Indiana Pacers | Game Recap: Pacers 97, Trail Blazers 64

The Pacers defeated the Trail Blazers, 97-64. Chris Duarte led the way for the Pacers with 19 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks, while Isaiah Jackson added 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks in the victory. Antonio Blakeney tallied 15 points for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Pacers improve to 1-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Trail Blazers fall to 2-1.