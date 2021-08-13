Indiana Pacers | Game Recap: Pacers 97, Trail Blazers 64

NBA Game Highlights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p1d5h_0bQGEypW00

The Pacers defeated the Trail Blazers, 97-64. Chris Duarte led the way for the Pacers with 19 points, three rebounds, six assists, four steals and four blocks, while Isaiah Jackson added 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks in the victory. Antonio Blakeney tallied 15 points for the Trail Blazers in the losing effort. The Pacers improve to 1-2 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Trail Blazers fall to 2-1.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_7d437682ac8dc9191bdee02e42d32714.blob

The latest game highlights and updates of NBA

Los Angeles, CA
3791 followers
Loading

More from NBA Game Highlights

Golden State Warriors | 3-pointer by Trevelin Queen

Golden State Warriors | 3-pointer by Trevelin Queen.Read full story

Boston Celtics | Game Recap: Kings 100, Celtics 67

Led by Louis Kings 21 points and five steals, the Kings defeated the Celtics, 100-67, winning the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League 2021 Championship. Davion Mitchell added nine points and seven assists for the Kings in the victory, while Carsen Edwards tallied a team-high 15 points, along with five rebounds and three assists for the Celtics. The Kings finish the Las Vegas Summer League at 5-0, while the Celtics finish 4-1.Read full story

Boston Celtics | Louis King (21 points) Highlights vs. Boston Celtics

Louis King (21 points) Highlights vs. Boston Celtics, 08/17/2021.Read full story

New Orleans Pelicans | Game Recap: Pelicans 87, Timberwolves 59

The Pelicans defeated the Timberwolves, 87-59. Naji Marshall recorded five points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists for the Pelicans, while Daulton Hommes added a game-high 17 points in the victory. Isaiah Miller tallied a team-high 13 points for the Timberwolves in the losing effort. The Pelicans finish the Las Vegas Summer League at 5-0, while the Timberwolves finish at 4-1.Read full story

Boston Celtics | Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Boston Celtics vs. Sacramento Kings, 08/17/2021.Read full story

Boston Celtics | 3-pointer by Marcus Graves

Read full story

Boston Celtics | Dunk by Emanuel Terry

Read full story

Boston Celtics | 3-pointer by Carsen Edwards

Read full story

Golden State Warriors | Game Recap: Lakers 84, Warriors 76

After trailing by as many as 17 points, the Lakers defeated the Warriors, 84-76. Trevelin Queen led all scorers with 21 points, five rebounds and four steals for the Lakers, while Moses Moody tallied 14 points for the Warriors in the losing effort. The Lakers finish the Las Vegas Summer League at 3-2, while the Warriors finish 2-3.Read full story

Boston Celtics | 2-pointer by Bruno Fernando

Read full story

Boston Celtics | 3-pointer by Louis King

Read full story

Minnesota Timberwolves | 3-pointer by Jose Alvarado

Minnesota Timberwolves | 3-pointer by Jose Alvarado.Read full story

Minnesota Timberwolves | 2-pointer by Isaiah Miller

Minnesota Timberwolves | 2-pointer by Isaiah Miller.Read full story

Golden State Warriors | Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Golden State Warriors vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 08/17/2021.Read full story

Golden State Warriors | Dunk by Moses Moody

Read full story

Brooklyn Nets | Game Recap: Raptors 86, Nets 72

The Raptors defeated the Nets, 86-72. Matt Morgan led all scorers with 24 points (9-12 FG, 4-6 3pt FG) for the Raptors, while Jalen Adams added 14 points and 13 rebounds in the victory. Alize Johnson tallied 11 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Nets in the losing effort. The Raptors finish the Las Vegas Summer League at 4-1, while the Nets finish 3-2.Read full story

Minnesota Timberwolves | Assist by Naji Marshall

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy