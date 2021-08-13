Brooklyn Nets | Game Recap: Nets 84, Wizards 81

Cam Thomas knocked down a one-legged three-pointer to lift the Nets over the Wizards, 84-81, in sudden death double overtime. Thomas finished with a game-high 31 points for the Nets, while Corey Kispert tallied nine points for the Wizards in the losing effort. The Nets improve to 2-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Wizards fall to 0-2.