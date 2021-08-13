The Timberwolves defeated the Bulls, 78-59. Jaden McDaniels led the way for the Timberwolves with 15 points, eight rebounds, and three blocks, while Patrick Williams tallied a game-high 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulls in the losing effort. The Timberwolves improve to 2-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Bulls fall to 1-2.
Chicago Bulls | Game Recap: Timberwolves 78, Bulls 59
NBA Game Highlights
