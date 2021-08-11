Sharife Cooper, the No. 48 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Auburn University, knocked down a corner three-pointer as time expired in regulation to lift the Hawks over the Pacers, 84-83. Cooper led the way for the Hawks with 21 points (5-8 3pt FG) and nine assists, while Jalen Johnson added 18 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Chris Duarte tallied 21 points and seven rebounds for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Hawks improve to 1-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Pac
Indiana Pacers | Game Recap: Hawks 84, Pacers 83
NBA Game Highlights
Published by
The latest game highlights and updates of NBA
Los Angeles, CA
3610 followers
Loading
More from NBA Game Highlights
Comments / 0