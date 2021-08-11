Indiana Pacers | Game Recap: Hawks 84, Pacers 83

Sharife Cooper, the No. 48 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Auburn University, knocked down a corner three-pointer as time expired in regulation to lift the Hawks over the Pacers, 84-83. Cooper led the way for the Hawks with 21 points (5-8 3pt FG) and nine assists, while Jalen Johnson added 18 points and 10 rebounds in the victory. Chris Duarte tallied 21 points and seven rebounds for the Pacers in the losing effort. The Hawks improve to 1-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Pac

Oklahoma City Thunder | Game Recap: Warriors 94, Thunder 84

After closing the game on an 13-0 run, the Warriors defeated the Thunder, 94-84. Moses Moody (22 points) and Jonathan Kuminga (18 points, seven rebounds) combined for 40 points for the Warriors in the victory, while Theo Maledon tallied 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Thunder in the losing effort. The Warriors improve to 2-1 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Thunder fall to 1-2.Read full story

New Orleans Pelicans | Game Recap: Pelicans 87, Cavaliers 74

The Pelicans defeated the Cavaliers, 87-74. Kira Lewis Jr. led the way for the Pelicans with 22 points, while Naji Marshall (16 points, 11 rebounds, five assists) and Trey Murphy (seven points, seven rebounds, seven assists) added a combined 23 points in the victory. Evan Mobley tallied eight points, 11 rebounds and three assists for the Cavaliers in the losing effort. The Pelicans improve to 3-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Cavaliers fall to 1-2.Read full story

Oklahoma City Thunder | Rob Edwards (23 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors

Rob Edwards (23 points) Highlights vs. Golden State Warriors, 08/13/2021.Read full story

Oklahoma City Thunder | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Golden State Warriors, 08/13/2021.Read full story

Utah Jazz | Game Recap: Jazz 84, Heat 65

The Jazz defeated the Heat, 84-65. Trent Forrest led the way for the Jazz with 19 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Udoka Azubuike added 18 points (8-8 FG) and nine rebounds in the victory. Omer Yurtseven tallied 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks for the Heat in the losing effort. The Jazz improve to 3-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Heat fall to 2-1.Read full story

