The Thunder defeated the Pistons, 76-72. Theo Maledon led the way for the Thunder with 15 points, five rebounds and 11 assists, while Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft out of Oklahoma State University, tallied 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks for the Pistons in the losing effort. The Thunder improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Pistons fall to 0-1.
Detroit Pistons | Game Recap: Thunder 76, Pistons 72
NBA Game Highlights
