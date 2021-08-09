Denver Nuggets | Game Recap: Heat 97, Nuggets 77

The Heat defeated the Nuggets, 97-77. RJ Nembhard Jr. recorded 18 points (8-12 FG) and six rebounds for the Heat, while KZ Okpala added 13 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Bol Bol tallied 21 points and five rebounds for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Heat improve to 1-0 at the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Nuggets fall to 0-1.