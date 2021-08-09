Los Angeles Lakers | Game Recap: Lakers 73, Suns 72

Austin Reaves made a put-back shot with 2.5 seconds remaining in regulation to lift the Lakers over the Suns, 73-72. Devontae Cacok recorded a team-high 13 points, along with six rebounds and three assists for the Lakers, while Austin Reaves added 11 points and four rebounds in the victory. Jalen Smith tallied 15 points and 12 rebounds for the Suns in the losing effort. The Lakers improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Suns fall to 0-1.