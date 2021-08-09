Portland Trail Blazers | Game Recap: Trail Blazers 93, Hornets 86

The Trail Blazers defeated the Hornets, 93-86. Antonio Blakeney led all scorers with 27 points (9-10 FG), including 19 points in the 4th quarter for the Trail Blazers, while James Bouknight (19 points, four rebounds) and LiAngelo Ball (16 points, 5-8 3pt FG) combined for 35 points for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Hornets fall to 0-1.