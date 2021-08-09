Boston Celtics | Game Recap: Celtics 85, Hawks 83

Romeo Langford knocked down a go-ahead three-pointer with 11.5 seconds remaining in regulation as the Celtics defeated the Hawks, 85-83. Payton Pritchard led the way for the Celtics with a game-high 23 points, along with five rebounds and five assists, while Romeo Langford added 12 points, six rebounds and four assists in the victory. Jalen Johnson tallied 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Hawks in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 1-0 in the Las Vegas Summer League, while the Hawks fall