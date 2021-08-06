Memphis Grizzlies | Game Recap: Jazz White 94, Grizzlies 75

Udoka Azubuike recorded 19 points (9-9 FG) and 11 rebounds for the Jazz White as they defeated the Grizzlies, 94-75, in Salt Lake City. Jarrell Brantley (19 points, five rebounds) and Trent Forrest (10 points, 13 assists) combined for 29 points for the Jazz White in the victory, while Keaton Wallace tallied 17 points and three steals for the Grizzlies in the losing effort.