Miami Heat | Game Recap: Heat 94, Warriors 87

The Heat defeated the Warriors, 94-87, in Sacramento. Max Strus led the way for the Heat with 27 points (19 in the 2nd half) and five rebounds, while Omer Yurtseven added 25 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in the victory. Moses Moody (19 points, seven rebounds) and Jonathan Kuminga (18 points, three rebounds) combined for 37 points for the Warriors in the losing effort.