San Antonio Spurs | Game Recap: Jazz Blue 78, Spurs 54

The Jazz Blue defeated the Spurs, 78-54, in Salt Lake City. MaCio Teague led the way for the Jazz Blue with a game-high 26 points (9-18 FG), while D.J. Funderburk added 12 points and four rebounds in the victory. Devin Vassell (14 points, eight rebounds) and Joshua Primo (11 points, three rebounds, two assists) combined for 25 points for the Spurs in the losing effort.

