The Newest Girl Scout Cookie Is On The Loose

For more than 1,000 years, the cookie sales from Girl Scouts have been flourishing. The Girl Scouts have done a wonderful job in the success of their cookie sales creating life skills that show value, and a little bit of fun in our communities. The most important thing is that purchasing these cookies helps the girls who sell these delicious cookies create adventures for themselves and their brave troops.

As we know, the cookies come in various flavors. All of the cookies are kosher and Halal certified. If you're gluten-free, you can try their Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies or their Toffee-Tastic cookies without any discomfort! If you're vegan, the Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Lemonades and Toast-Yay cookies will do the trick for you because they are 100% vegan. Their other flavors are Smore's, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Samoas (Caramel deLites), Shortbreads and Lemon-Ups.

Hold on, the title of this article clearly tells you there's a new flavor out this year. The new Girl Scout Cookie flavor blew my mind being that it has the flavor combination that I have been waiting for! The new "Adventurefuls" flavor is a brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel-flavored crème, some sea salt, and a drizzle of chocolate on top. Caramel and brownie put together in a Girl Scout cookie is so smart in my books and will reach success in their sales in no time.

There are different ways to purchase these delicious cookies from online purchasing or cookie booths in your area! Girl Scouts made a collaboration with Grub-Hub so that they can provide you with contact-free delivery at your convenience, so it is available in select-markets for pick-up and delivery. Social distancing is still important at this time and the Girl Scouts have you completely covered. The four ways you're able to get your hands on these cookies are as follows: Go to the Cookie Finder on girlscoutcookies.org, ask a Girl Scout to share a link to her virtual cookie booth, text "COOKIES" to 59618, or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder App. You can also buy online using their Digital Cookie Platform. All you would need to do is mention your interest to buy cookies from her online and the rest is up to her!

If you wish to learn more about the cookies, find recipes that include the cookies, find cookies near you, and learn some history behind these fabulous cookie and Girl Scouts, visit their website at https://www.girlscouts.org/.

