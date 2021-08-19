This Restaurant Offers A Rotating International Menu

Food isn't just a way for us to get our energy to live, food is also a way to connect, to celebrate, to learn and educate and to experience a taste of culture. Food is the way people connect all over the world and learn about different customs and ways of life. With that being said, this restaurant in Rochester can do just that.

Atlas Eats Kitchen & Bake Shop Web https://www.atlas-eats.com/

Atlas Eats Kitchen & Bake Shop is a casual neighborhood eatery located on 2185 N Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14617 that offers a menu that changes every 2 weeks and is posted on their website the weekend before it begins. Every 2 weeks, you can experience a different part of the world through your taste buds. I mean, how cool is that? On Fridays and Saturdays, Atlas Eats offers a 5-course tasting menu for their dinner series and one seating at 6:30pm and brunch is available from 10am-2pm. Atlas is open for both indoor and outdoor seating at that time so if you want to enjoy your brunch outside while it is still nice out, that is the time! If you wish to call the restaurant for dinner take-out, it is available for their dinner menu with pick-up times from 5-5:30pm and offers a 3-course dinner.

Atlas Menu Ronald Healey

For this week's dinner takeout, Atlas Eats Kitchen & Bake Shop is hosting a French Cuisine menu. Since they want you to experience different countries every 2 weeks, their menu does not consist of a large variety of foods, rather a taste of classic foods from that particular country consisting of a 3-course dining including appetizer, dinner, and dessert. The menu this week features "Oeufs Farcis Aux Champignon" which translates to "eggs stuffed with mushrooms" as the appetizer. It consists of free range eggs, with a mushroom stuffing and roasted tomato. The dinner component of the menu is "Entrecote Bordelaise" translating to "steak bordelaise". This is a grilled NY Strip Steak with a reduction sauce and a side of parsley potatoes. The reduction sauce being the "bordelaise" sauce is a classic French sauce that uses red wine from the Bordeaux region in Southwest France. It is said to be flavorful and rich making the Steak sound delicious. If you prefer a vegetarian option, you can substitute the steak for a hearty French Lentil Stew. Finally, the dessert is "Tartelette Aux Myrtilles" translating to "Blueberry Tart". The Tart consists of fresh blueberries, pastry cream and a peach glaze. Each 3-course meal is $32 per person and includes all 3 courses + a classic French baguette.

Atlas Menu Tanya Reynolds

If this isn't enough to please your palette, Atlas Eats offers extras you can purchase with your 3-course dinner takeout to try. This "extras" menu varies from sweet, to salty. They offer Chocolate Macarons, Chocolate Financiers, Lemon Yogurt Cake, Baguette, Butter-top Whole Wheat, Local Sweet Corn Chowder & Croutons, and 1/2lb of House-Smoked Bacon.

For this week's dinner series on Friday and Saturday, the menu includes a 5-course tasting with one seating. The 5-course tasting costs $65 per person. It starts with the appetizer I mentioned before being the "Oeufs Farcis Aux Champignon" being the eggs stuffed with mushrooms. Course number 2 is called "Soupe Au Lait" translating to "Milk Soup". This soup is made from local corn, Pittsford Dairy Milk, and vadouvan sauce. This sauce is said to be a French derivative of a Masala sauce which we know to be an Indian specialty that consists of a curry blend with shallots and garlic. Course number 3 is "Salade Nicoise" translate to "Nicoise Salad" which is a summer lettuce salad with green beans and flaked tuna. Course number 4 is "Entrecote Bordelase" which is the same NY Strip Steak dinner as the takeout menu with that delicious reduction sauce and potatoes. Finally, for course number 5, the dessert is the Blueberry Tart or "Tartelette Aux Myrtilles" as the French would say.

Atlas Menu Lillian Powell

As you can see, the dinner take-out menu is just a shorter version of their 5-course dinner menu. They work really hard to protect the freshness of the ingredients they use and cook the dishes to be as authentic as possible. If you wish to try these French Classics, it ends this weekend. Starting Sunday, the restaurant will post their next menu featuring a completely different country. Check their website at https://www.atlas-eats.com/ Sunday to find out what country is next! It is still important to support these businesses as much as we are able to at this time and any gratuity is split between all staff that work together on putting together these meals.

If you end up visiting, I hope you enjoy your experience at Atlas Eats Kitchen & Bake Shop and let me know what you think!

