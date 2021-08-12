Rochester, NY

This Food Business Can Give You The Taste Of Italy In Rochester, NY

Italian food never, ever gets old and it is the type of food almost everybody likes. From Pizza, to Pasta to Tiramisu, it's authenticity is almost difficult to replicate. The beautiful city of Rochester is nice enough to service our community with the taste of Italy right at our fingertips (or should I say taste buds). Rubino's Italian Food is a family run business that prides themselves in putting customers as their number one priority to ensure that they always get quality, authentic Italian food.

Rubino's is an Italian grocery store located on 1304 East Ridge Road #2005, Rochester, NY 14621 which offers catering, Sandwiches, online shopping and grocery aisles such as Delicatessen, Meat, Bakery, Pizzeria, Pastries, Café, cheeses and more. Just walking inside and through the store gives you authentic Italian vibes. I am sure that if you are Italian, you would know exactly what I mean. Rubino's offers Grubhub and Uber Eats and they also deliver for those that prefer to stay at home.

The Rubino's food menu is simple yet delicious and is pleasing to many different palates out there. They offer a breakfast menu daily from 8:30am-11:30am which includes a classic egg and cheese sandwiches, egg and cheese with bacon, ham, turkey or sausage sandwich, Calabrese sandwich which has grilled salami and prosciutto with melted mozzarella, cracked egg, red onion, romaine, and Mike's Italian mayo, Delmonico steak and egg sandwich and more. The menu features Fresh Tomato Pie which serves 10-15 people for $24.95 and varies fresh salads that are made to order. If you're in the mood for a hot Italian dinner, you can get an entrée, two sides and garlic bread for $10.99! You can choose from meals such as Chicken Parmesan, Veal Parmesan, Lasagna, Stuffed Shells, Gnocchi or more and pair it with sides such as meatballs, Antipasto Salad, Potato Salad and more options. Rubino's has a soup and sub special to wear you can create boxed lunches and combos to complete your lunch break of the day! Their subs and sandwiches are made fresh and are packed with Italian meats of your choice. They also have a large variety of Specialty Submarines to order from such as Italian Prosciutto, Meatball, Capicola, Steak, Veal Parmigiana on your choice of bread, cheeses, toppings, dressings and more.

Rubino's does not stop there. Italian desserts have a very special place in my heart. They are always made so uniquely, with so much love and authenticity it is hard to ever deny a dessert or pastry purchase when you go to Rubino's. The desserts you would expect at Rubino's are Cannoli's, cookies, Eclair's, Cookies and Cream Puffs. While the Cannoli's at Wegmans or a classic bakery are always tasty, the Cannoli's at an authentic Italian Grocery store are SO much more. The size of them and the techniques used to make them are clearly visible to the eye even before you taste them. They have flavors such as Chocolate Chip, Reese's, Oreo, Chocolate Dipped, Traditional, Triple Chocolate, Almond and Pistachio (my personal favorite!). They may have other flavors available such as birthday cake or Nutella, so I recommend visiting the grocery store if you're comfortable to do so on the next available weekend you have (so ASAP). The Pastries that are offered are going to surprise you at the same level. They have Eclair's, half-moon cookies, and traditional chocolate chip cookies if you want something simplistic. They also have delicious Italian assorted cookies, Cream and Cheese Puffs, Rainbow Layer cookies and more if you're feeling a bit crazy. I have tried a variety of their desserts, speaking from someone that has a massive sweet tooth, and I can confirm that the level of tasty is 10/10. If you celebrate Easter, they have fresh baked Easter bread available during the Easter holiday as well!

If you're here for the groceries, and you like to cook Italian, Rubino's carries it's authenticity in the grocery aisles all the way throughout the store. The departments in the store cover almost anything you can think of like Butcher shop, Delicatessen, Pizzeria, Paneficio (bakery), and other grocery items like olive oil, flour, nuts and seeds, and a numerous amount of ingredients. You'll find imported Italian items throughout the entire grocery store. If you plan to make pizza in the next phase of your life, I highly suggest purchasing all of your ingredients from Rubino's Italian Food, and picking up a pastry on your way out.

