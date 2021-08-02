Rochester, NY

Why You Don't Want To Miss Out On José Joe's Restaurant

Nats World

Have you ever heard of a restaurant that specializes in burgers AND burritos and does it with pure grace? Neither have I until José Joe's Burgers & Burritos came around. Being a lover of both burgers and burritos myself, I haven't yet found a place that hits the spot quite like this one. They know how to create unique combinations of flavors with both specialties and still somehow serve them fresh when ordering online, over the phone or at the restaurant. The menu is so diverse and can please quite the population. I will explain exactly why.

José Joe's Burgers & Burritos has three locations;

Hilton: 22 Main Street

Greece: 2570 Ridgeway Avenue

Charlotte: 4776 Lake Avenue

Each of these beautiful restaurant locations deliver uncommonly delicious foods that will probably blow your mind and make you want to order every week-end (or week-day, we don't judge here). Starting with the burger menu, they feature 7 different varieties of burgers on their menu. The toppings also vary to where you can choose from different types of salsa, avocado cream (my favorite), cilantro, sautéed peppers and onions, scallions, sour cream, and some regular classics like ketchup, mustard, lettuce and more! They are so nice they even give you the option of substituting a burger with a grilled chicken breast, steak, pork, or chorizo. For those of you that are gluten-free, you have the option of asking for a gluten-free bun, wrap or shell to satisfy your fix without sacrificing the carbs. Some examples of their burgers include: The Smokin' Joe being a 1/3lb burger topped with pepper jack cheese, spicy chorizo, fresh jalapenos, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and their homemade smokin' sauce. The Morning Joe is a 1/3 lb burger topped with a fried egg, cheese, crispy bacon, grilled onion, and a splash of their signature meat-hot sauce. The Big Joe is two 1/4lb burgers sandwiching a nacho-crusted chicken breast topped with cheese, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, mayonnaise, and lettuce. There are more to choose from and they are all sandwiched between a buttery brioche roll. (YUM!)

Onto their burrito menu, I am excited for this one. There are 7 different varieties of burritos on this menu as well with a plethora of options for toppings! You can also sub out the burrito wraps for gluten-free ones just like with the burger menu. If you're counting carbs or just simply don't want the wrap, you have the beautiful option to turn any burrito on the menu in a bowl or make your own bowl. Starting with José your way which is one that you can customize. You choose your meat, cheese, beans and rice (chipotle style am I right?) and add any topping they list on their menu for free to make it your own. The José Carne is a steak burrito with sautéed peppers and onions, quesadilla cheese, black beans, rice, lettuce, tomato and their homemade avocado cream. The Garbage Burrito is pretty much a garbage plate in a burrito, José Joe's style. It is a burrito with a cheeseburger, macaroni salad, and smashed potatoes rolled together then fried and topped with their signature meat hot sauce and onions. I mean, let me say this again...YUM!

To add to this already plentiful menu, you can add sides, salads or appetizer style foods to your table if you're up for a real treat. Their Taco Fries are french fries topped with taco meat and nacho cheese with sour cream and a side of pico de gallo. You can get their José Nachos which are homemade tortilla chips with their signature nacho cheese sauce, tomatoes, onions, olives, jalapenos with their homemade avocado cream sauce and cheddar cheese sprinkled on top served with a side of pico de gallo. This is a bit different than the nachos you would see at Taco Bell or Chipotle, but hear me out. That is their goal and speaking from someone that has already had these with some hesitation, I am honestly in love. You also have the choice of ordering a Garbage Bowl which is a bread bowl that has smashed potatoes, macaroni salad, and 2 cheeseburger patties inside topped with their meat sauce and onions. For the kiddos and salad eaters out there, you have the option of ordering a kid's meal including a cheeseburger, a taco, or a quesadilla plus any side and a drink or make your own salad with their wide variety of salad toppers or order from their unique salad menu.

Now can you see how this restaurant works to include almost anyone in your family? Whether it is your 5-year old sister, your grandpa, or your picky uncle, I assure you they would all be happy with what José Joe's has to offer. I mean, they have everything. There is a lot of uniqueness and so much love poured into this menu and it is not hard to see how hard the restaurant owners, cooks, and other employees work to make our hungry population happy.

