The Donut Shops Of Rochester That Will Have You Drooling

There is nothing better than waking up to a fresh, sweet treat and a hot cup of coffee in the morning. Maybe you like iced coffee, and maybe you like savoury foods to start with. The good thing is, donuts are great at ANY time of the day. Whether you're just waking up, going on your lunch break, or going to bed, donuts shall never be denied. Here are some of my favorite donut shops around the Rochester area that are worth visiting.

RIDGE DONUT CAFE: 1600 Portland Ave, Rochester, NY 14621

Ridge Donut cafe located in Irondequoit is a family-owned and operated eatery. Although donuts are their specialty (hence the name of the cafe) they also serve pastries, brownies, muffins, cookies and more. Hell, you can even order a smoothie and a breakfast sandwhich there while you're looking at that donut display. Moving onto their donuts, they offer many different varieties of donuts and even feature donut flavor specialties. Some flavors they have are Cinnamon Fry Cake, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Glazed Blueberry Cake, Tailight, Cherry, Apple Crunch, Apple Fritter, Coconut, Chocolate Fry Cake, White Cream, Powdered options and much more. Make sure to find them on Facebook so that you know when those featured flavors appear. They always make sure to let you know the date and time that they launch. It is important to note that their customer service is excellent and even on busy days, they know how to keep the line moving (Yes, this donut shop has lines out the door while their special flavors come out showing how delicious they are!).

MISFIT DOUGHNUTS AND TREATS: 133 Gregory St, Rochester, NY 14620

This donut shop is a bit more unique than others. Their flavor options of donuts are exactly what I am talking about. When gazing upon the menu, I noticed that they offer savoury foods and meal options too. But since you're here for the donuts, let me tell you more. Some donut flavor options include Cookie Monster, Lemon Lavender, Chai Glazed, Strawberry Shortcake, Caramel Macchiato, The Samoa Donut and much more. Good news, if you are vegan, a little birdy told me that they have pleny of vegan donuts! You can also order other desserts, pastries and ice cream if the huge donut on the screen isn't enough for you. If you'd like to pay a visit or order a donut, please take note that the cafe is only open on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and some of their flavors may be out of stock. If you're interested in a flavor that is out of stock or the donut shop is currently closed, pay close attention to their website for inventory updates or call the store for more information.

BOXCAR DONUTS: 127 Railroad Street, Rochester, NY 14609

Boxcar Donuts is here to enjoy "the sweeter side of life" as they mentioned on their facebook page. The shop offers hand-crafted donuts that have looks to die for and a taste to satisfy. They also offer delicious coffee and quality beer selections if you choose to visit the shop. The flavors pictured above are Raspberry Filled, Vanilla Rose, Maple Bacon, Neapolitan, Cinnamon Roll, and Glazed Lemo. That is only 6 of many other flavor options offered at the cafe. Next time you're craving a donut for you and your office on a Friday morning, place an order with them and I know 100% you won't regret it (I know I dind't).

DONUTS DELITE: 1700 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14609

Donuts Delite is one of those places that offer almost every single meal and satisfy almost every craving you might have. Before I get to the donuts, I have to tell you that this place features the Salvatore's menu including their pizzas, subs, wraps, breakfast items and others. If you're familiar with the Salvatore's pizzeria chain, you will know exactly what I mean. Now, onto the donuts my friends. Many donut lovers out there opt for Donuts Delight for many reasons. Although their donut selections may vary on a day to day basis, you won't be dissapointed at their flavors. Some examples of their options include Character donuts such as Cookie Monster, Pikachu, Elmo, Spongebob, Oscar The Grouch, Thing 1, and Unicorn. Yes, these donuts have the faces of the characters decorated onto the donut! Other flavors of interest are Chocolate Chip Croissant, Cinna-Bun, Fruity Pebbles, Galxy Swirl, Danish Strawberry, Oreo, Peanut Butter, Pink Swirl, Snickers Fried Cake, Red Velvet, Wedding, and much more that I can name! Be sure to pay a visit here as its one of the best in town overall!

Remember to keep supporting small, local businesses in Rochester, NY and listen to your body. If you have a craving for something, listen to it. Whether it is pizza, a sugary coffee drink or a fancy old donut, feed your soul and live on my friend.

