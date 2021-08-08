Overnight Car Break-Ins and Vandalism Become the Weekly Norm for Apartment Residents in St. Louis

Weekly overnight car break-ins and associated vandalism have almost become the norm for luxury apartment communities in St. Louis County. Local police are aware that these events have been occurring on the weekends at approximately 3AM-4AM.

Broken Window Natalie Jane

Victims report they have been waking up to car alarms, footsteps, shuffling, and noises possibly related to the tools utilized by the perpetrators. One resident looked out her window at around 3AM on a Sunday night to find three thin masked individuals with dark clothes and miscellaneous tools surrounding her car. Some victims have reported scaring off the thieves and witnessed them running into the woods or speeding off in an old SUV without a license plate. St. Louis County residents have reported that they they have spotted non-residents and an associated suspicious vehicle (lacking license plate) on the property the day preceding the break-in.

Broken Window Natalie Jane

A few residents have scared the perpetrators away before they were able to do anything, while many have had to deal with the repercussions of the vandalism. Some residents report thousands of dollars worth of damage, including broken windows and door damage, as well as missing items. Among the items stolen have been AirPods and cash. One resident reported a missing portable-diaper-changing station that may have been mistaken for a lap top. Victims routinely report evidence of searched glove boxes and center consoles, but sometimes nothing turns up missing.

One resident in particular with 3,000 dollars worth of vandalism reports leaving his cashless wallet blatantly on the passenger seat but it remained untouched. In addition to refraining from leaving anything of value in the car, some residents report that they are now staying up in order to catch these perpetrators.

St. Louis Apartment Complex Natalie Jane

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.