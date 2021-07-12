Early Exposure to Swimming is Key for Baby in the St. Louis Sun

Natalie Jane, NP

At around two months, our pediatrician cleared Baby Girl for swimming. Her dad and I are water-lovers, so we were excited to get her into the pool and increase her comfort levels. Baths were not necessarily going so well, and we found that early exposure to the water and swimming, recreationally, could make bath time more fun in addition to helping prepare her for water safety in the future. Unfortunately, now, we deal with crying when she LEAVES the pool rather than enters. Here are my best tips for getting baby acclimated to the pool from a former lifeguard and swim instructor of all ages!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUUmz_0auY5uuP00
Water BabyNatalie Jane

1. Get cleared by your pediatrician!

Before you begin, make sure your pediatrician approves! You want to make sure Baby is healthy enough for the water exposure and won't develop some sort of related infection. Our pediatrician cleared us at around two months, but every doctor is different-and every baby.

2. Invest in a shaded baby raft.

Initially, swimming with Baby Girl was terrifying. I was so worried about her receiving too much sun exposure or, worse, sinking to the bottom of the pool. There are many shaded baby rafts available to protect babies from the sun while simultaneously providing floatation. This was a great place to start before she began to get more comfortable in the water. She would initially lay and kind of lounge on the shaded baby raft. However, eventually, she became a little bit antsy. These rafts usually have a special spot for babies to sit in the water-a netting that protects them from sinking. There are a few different positions they can assume in the raft and the netting-but it's important for you to be right there helping them! I think, as long as they have your assistance, the baby rafts are relatively safe. However, it's important to have an eye on baby at all times.

3. Invest in a Sun Hat with SPF.

The raft may be shaded, but in order to bring baby further into the water with me without a raft, we needed a hat to protect her little bald head from the sun. Babies can't yet wear sunscreen! The beach hat, with two velcro straps that attach under her chin, even shades her neck and upper chest. There are many varieties of the beach hat, but ours is Nike and provides 50 SPF. It is considered a "bucket hat." She doesn't particularly like the hat, but we had to get her used to it in order to prevent too much exposure. I think she is used to it now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iq60h_0auY5uuP00
Baby in RaftNatalie Jane

4. Take advantage of cloudy days and evening time!

Sunny and hot days in St. louis are sometimes a bit scary for infants. I don't like to have my baby out too long, especially in the sun, despite adequate protection. That's why I certainly take advantage of the cooler, cloudy days in the Summer for swimming, especially for longer sessions. It doesn't bother her eyes as much. The evening is ideal, when the sun is down, if adequate lighting is available. This way, you can really allow Baby to get comfortable in the water without all of the gear for sun protection. This is also true if you have an indoor pool available. We haven't yet taken Baby Girl to the indoor pool at Lifetime Fitness, but we plan to.

5. Don't forget the swim diapers!

My worst fear is getting kicked out of the pool for an accidental Code Brown! We use a swim diaper underneath and a re-usable swim cover to give us extra protection. Keep in mind-the swim diapers are NOT meant to hold urine! Only poop. So as soon as you are done swimming-change Baby into a real one.

6. Start the motions:

Babies know how to swim a little bit before birth! It is fun to go ahead and start going through the motions of swimming with them to prepare them for later and build up that muscle strength!

-Kicking

I like to hold her feet and move them up-and-down as she sits in the raft. She already kind of does this instinctually. Sometimes I will try to facilitiate this when I am holding her waist, too.

-Arm Movements

When I used to teach swim lessons, I would refer to the swimming arm movements as "Ice Cream Scoops." I hold her bicep and lightly guide her arms into an exaggerated doggy-paddle in order to build muscle and hopefully initiate some muscle memory for her swimming skills later.

-Floating

This seems to be the most instinctual water activity! We lay Baby Girl on her back and, by placing a hand underneath her mid-spine, we facilitate arching her back.

7. Practice sitting, standing, and walking in the shallow end.

The water has enough resistance for her to safely and more easily practice sitting, standing, and walking. She loves to do this outside of the water! In fact, this is all she wants to do. I have a feeling the practice as well as associated resistance the water provides builds her strength, too. It seems like after practicing in the water, her skills improve outside of the water.

8. Lounge and let baby nap.

On Saturdays and Sundays, sometimes you want to socialize, but also spend time with Baby! This is a great time to go swimming and get the raft out. You can let Baby nap while you push her back and forth and talk to friends. You can even hold baby in the water if you have an adequately shady area in the pool. I think promoting lounging and letting baby nap while you hold her in the water is the best way to increase comfort levels, normalizing the water as just another place to play and relax with added safety in mind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XKSfM_0auY5uuP00
Baby LoungingNatalie Jane

9. Play.

Do the same things you would do outside of the water! Bounce with baby, giggle and smile, and talk to Baby. This really helps them forget about the new and potentially scary/different environment.

10. The Diving Reflex

It's not necessary to freak out too much if Baby gets submerged in water for a second in your arms, or baby is accidentally splashed. I wouldn't ever purposefully do this or facilitate this, but the prospect of submersion was something that initially terrified me. However, the pediatrician assured me that, although we need to exercise much caution with babies in the water, they are actually equipped with some survival mechanisms/reflexes in the first year of life that are meant to increase survival, such as holding their breath during submersion. This is known as the Diving Reflex.

11. Rest in the shade.

It is important to take a few breaks during swimming sessions. This may be to take a little nap in the shade, or even time for a feeding. If I want to spend a few hours in the water with my Baby, these rest periods are critical.

12. Get a swim shirt.

This can also be helpful if you want to ditch the raft for hanging together in the sun. This, along with a bucket hat, completely protects Baby Girl from the sun when we are swimming. The swim shirt also provides some SPF and I think it also keeps her a little bit warmer. I got hers from Target. You can actually get swim-suits like this that cover the entire body.

13. End the session with a warm towel and cuddles.

When Baby starts to get fussy, I know it is time to go in. I end the swim session wrapping her up like a burrito in one of her animal towels, changing her into a dry diaper, and then I hold her until she falls asleep. These are very energy-depleting activities and Baby Girl always sleeps well that same night. I think keeping her warm at the end is the most important part because I wouldn't want her to associate being cold afterwards with the fun we had together in the water.

14. Bring water fun to the bath tub!

Our swimming sessions in the pool encouraged me to try and make bath time an opportunity for practicing swim skills in slightly warmer water. I get some toys out and we splash around. She even practices floating. She initially hated baths, but now I think they are one of her favorite activities!

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 2

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_69e226cb944a6ab3e01dd97ca9e5b9a1.blob

Nurse Practitioner turned Board Exam Preparation Coach and Mom.

St. Louis, MO
133 followers
Loading

More from Natalie Jane, NP

The Student Nurse Guide to Coping with Testing Anxiety

Exams are tough-but anxiety? Anxiety is tougher. Even the prospect of situational anxiety seems to mess up the underlying exam mental game. And to make things better, it seems that the difficulty level or the self-regarded importance of any exam may be directly associated with the level of anxiety experienced!Read full story
Chesterfield, MO

Cashless Chesterfield "Factory" May be the New "Pageant" of West County

The Grand Opening of the Factory at the District in Chesterfield took place last Friday, July 16th, hosting electronic artist Deadmau5. The 52,000 square foot non-smoking (except on the outside smoking decks) and "All Ages" music club has a capacity of 3,000, and houses a total of seven bars. The unique industrial architecture and style will soon be a venue for Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters, Joan Jett, the Beach Boys, and Cheap Trick in just the next two months. The layout is very similar to the Delmar Pageant. It doesn't seem like a bad spot, visually or acoustically, exists in the venue.Read full story
1 comments
Madison, IL

Gateway Kartplex is the Perfect Antidote for St. Louis Adrenaline Junkies

Located in Madison, Illinois, the Gateway Kartplex is the perfect thrill-seeking family experience for a weekend night. In fact, according to the website, all of the greats got their start in motorsports with their karting ranks. If that isn't encouraging, this is a relatively affordable way to blow off some steam after a stressful week.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Underestimated Methods of Calming a Fussy Baby in St. Louis Summer

Sometimes calming Baby Girl when she gets fussy seems like trial-and-error! We dealt with more of this early on, but I feel like her dad and I slowly improved as we began to analyze her behavior and intervene with the following solutions. Usually at least one of these methods resolved the existing issue!Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Luxury Angad Arts Hotel Rooftop in St. Louis is Now Open for Drinks and Snacks

The Angad Arts Hotel (AAH), is located in the Grand Center Arts District of St. Louis. There are 146 rooms and 38 suites in the hotel as well as inclusive nightlife and dining open to the public. The AAH is unique in that it creatively links guests to emotions reflected by room colors-Powerful Red, Freedom Blue, Rejuvenation Green, and Curiosity Yellow.Read full story
Saint Louis, MO

Beating the Baby Blues in the St. Louis Summer

Bringing a baby into the world is, inevitably, a major life transition. Althoughsigns and symptoms associated with Post-Partum Depression (PPD) certainly indicate clinical intervention-Baby Blues is a less severe, more common phenomenon likely due to these inevitable life, as well as physiological and hormonal, changes post-delivery.Read full story

Why Breastfeed? The Overlooked Benefits

After delivery, the commitment to breastfeeding can be a bit daunting. I have been on this difficult but rewarding journey for three months now, and plan to continue for the recommended six. Sore nipples, difficulty latching, the availability and temptation of formula supplementation, and time are just some of the obstacles mothers must face while breastfeeding. Utilizing formula for certain health conditions and work schedules can be absolutely necessary. However, if the mother has the capability and availability, the benefits breastfeeding has for both the mother and baby certainly seem worthwhile.Read full story

Test-Taking Tips for Aspiring Healthcare Professionals

The NCLEX, or the Registered Nurse Exam, and the Nurse Practitioner Exam are two stressful realities. While requiring a wide range of medical knowledge, they also require higher level critical thinking skills. For the last year, I have enjoyed helping people master nurse and mid-level material and generally become better test takers.Read full story

Breastfeeding for the ADHD Minimalist

Breastfeeding is truly, according to science, the best thing for your baby-physiologically and psychologically. There are certain conditions that may hinder your ability to breastfeed or deem breastfeeding contraindicated. However, for the general population, the single most important variable in ultimately successful breastfeeding is the level of dedication.Read full story

Comments / 2

Community Policy