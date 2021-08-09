Chicago, IL

Three of the Biggest Chicago Events Still Scheduled for Summer

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

As special events in Chicago are being held again, it’s important to plan ahead and get the vaccine to allow you to attend these crowded venues with decreased risk of catching COVID-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B07Gb_0bLjmoOi00
Chicago Air and Water ShowTony/flickr

Summer and fall in Chicago are normally filled with all kinds of festivals and special events that draw crowds from all over. When the pandemic hit, leading to the executive order from Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, which locked down the state, everything began closing and special holiday and seasonal events were canceled. When the state began to be reopened, however, some events couldn’t be budgeted for due to other new budgetary obligations that were necessary because of the pandemic.

Two iconic celebrations in Chicago that weren’t budgeted for were the Taste of Chicago food festival and the Air and Water Show. Special Events Commissioner Mark Kelly informed the cities aldermen during a budget hearing back at the beginning of November, that there were no funds allocated in the 2021 budget for these two popular events. He said that while the events weren’t being officially canceled at the time, that the $9 million needed to hold the two events were not part of the departments spending plan for 2021.

While some special events are being canceled to decrease overcrowded gatherings that could put people’s health at risk, others are being held on a smaller scale, or “reimagined,” as Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot prefers to call it. For example, this year’s Taste of Chicago, which normally attracts over 1,400,000 people, was replaced with Taste of Chicago To-Go which took place in July. It featured pop-up food events including a large assortment of food trucks, and entertainment over five days and much smaller crowds.

Here are three other popular Chicago events that will be held during the end of summer and early fall 2021 with information as to what form they will be taking this year.

Three Great Events Still Being Held in Chicago

Chicago Air and Water Show - Date: August 21 & 22, Time: 12:00–1:00pm, Location: On the lakefront between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue, Cost: Free

The Chicago Air and Water Show is one of the most popular events that occurs in the city over the summer. It is held in August and features formation jet flyers, parachute teams, and daredevil pilots as well as boat-jumping demonstrations and waterskiing stunts.

With its nearness to the Chicago beaches and skyline, the show can be normally be seen from almost anywhere along the Chicago lakefront. The show normally stretches over two full days. Last year the Chicago Air and Water Show was canceled due to the pandemic and this year there was no money budgeted for it to be held. Yet Chicago Mayor Lightfoot wanted there to be some version of the event held, even if it needed to be much smaller.

Lightfoot announced that while the traditional Air and Water Show won’t be held this month, the show will be reimagined in a format which will replace the regular event this year. It will still be held on two days, August 21st and 22nd however, it will only last for an hour each day.

The presentation will include a special solo demonstration by the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. If you want to catch more of the flying, there will be a practice on August 20th from 10:00am to 2:00pm. The best places to watch the show from are along the lakefront are between Oak Street and Fullerton Avenue.

Riot Fest Dates: September 17th – September 19th, Location: Douglass Park, 1401 S. Sacramento Drive

RiotFest Chicago is recognized as one of the top festivals for alternative, punk, metal, hip-hop and rock. This three-day music festival promises to make up for lost time with one of the most impressive lineups yet.

Last year there was a great deal of disappointment when it was announced that Riot Fest was canceled until this year. However, this means more effort was put into the festival for 2021. They’ve pulled out all the stops for the 2021 event. Here are some of the acts you can see perform among thousands of other music fans from all over the world.

  • The Smashing Pumpkins
  • Coheed and Cambria
  • Lupe Fiasco
  • NOFX
  • Run the Jewels
  • Faith No More
  • Dropkick Murphys
  • Rancid
  • Nine Inch Nails
  • Pixies
  • Devo
  • New Found Glory

Tickets are available as single-day passes for $124.98 or three-day passes which go for $199.98. Due to the lineup, however, they are expecting tickets to sell out fast. Even if this is the case you can join the waitlist to participate in the fan-to-fan ticket exchange.

COVID-19 precautions include added sanitation procedures and multiple hand washing areas across the grounds. There will also be frequent cleaning and sanitizing services throughout the entire festival. Organizers have stated that they will be fully compliant with local and state regulations.

It is also possible that attendees may be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test, wear masks or practice social distancing so if you are planning to attend, make sure to stay up to date on all health and safety requirements.

Grant Park Music Festival - Dates: July 2nd - August 21st

The Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus has returned to Millennium Park with a collection of favorites. The Grant Park Orchestra draws musicians from the top musical institutions and orchestras across the country. During the summer, the Grant Park Orchestra comes together in Chicago for a ten-week season made up of intensive rehearsals and performances.

Some of the institutions the musicians come from include the Metropolitan Opera, and Symphonies from Colorado, Pittsburgh, Seattle, San Antonio and Utah among others.

The Grant Park Orchestra was nominated for a Grammy award for its recording Robert Kurka: Symphonic Works.

August performances:

Carnival of the Animals August 11, 2021, 6:30pm – 8:00pm, Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Classic Broadway August 13 -14 2021 6:30pm – 8:00pm Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Schubert Mass in G Major August 18, 2021 6:30pm-8:00pm Jay Pritzker Pavilion

Mozart Violin Concerto No. 3 August 20 – 21, 2021 6:30pm – 8:00pm Jay Pritzker Pavilion

There are always many free seats for these performances. The only paid seats are those at the very front of the Seating Bowl which are reserved for members and One Night Pass holders. The rest of the seating in the Jay Pritzker Pavilion consist of comfortable fixed seats close to the stage. You can also bring a chair or blanket to enjoy the concerts on the large Great Lawn.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_eb9507648b4b5cd4c1b59d1ee7f90ea7.blob

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
3698 followers
Loading

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL

Hunting for Sea (Lake) Glass on the Beaches of Rogers Park, Chicago

What are the best beaches in Rogers Park Chicago for finding lake glass?. Glass Beach in California is all sea glass but you can't take any of it as a souvenir.Floris van Breugel/Travel the Whole World.Read full story
Chicago, IL

At Least Seven Tornados Touch Down in Chicago Area Monday as Storms Cut Power to More Than 90k And It's Not Over Yet

Hot and humid conditions have been producing dangerous thunderstorms in the Chicago region, spawning tornados and cutting power to tens of thousands of Chicago electricity customers.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Things You Don’t Want to Miss Out on This Summer in Chicago

Make sure these amazing activities and places are on your Chicago fun summer bucket list. The Forge Adventure Park at Lamont QuarriesWikipedia. There are so many fun things to do and wonderous places to go in and near Chicago that sometimes it becomes overwhelming. Tourist come with a list a mile long hoping to get it all in but often being wildly unsuccessful. Even locals have lists of things to do that they haven’t yet, figuring there’s always time. We learned this past year that is not always the case, and even if we are healthy and active, external circumstance, like a pandemic, can leave us shut in at home with everything around closed down.Read full story
Illinois State

The Increase in Breakthrough COVID Cases in Illinois has Many People Feeling Vulnerable Again

An uptick in breakthrough COVID infections in Illinois has some feeling they’re no longer ‘untouchable,’ but doctors say the vaccines are working. Masks are being recommended again for residents of Chicago and Illinois for all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination statusOlgierd/flickr.Read full story
46 comments
Chicago, IL

Health Experts Weigh in on Whether it’s Safe to go to Large Outdoor Events with the Delta Variant Circulating

Although Lollapalooza was held mostly outside, health experts wait to see if there will be a spike in COVID-19 cases that can be tied back to the festival. Taste of Chicago is one of the most popular, as well as most crowded, Chicago festivalfreeflight046/flickr.Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Three Popular Street Festivals Canceled in Illinois as COVID-19 Rate Continues to Rise

With the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising consistently in Illinois, organizers struggle to decide whether or not to hold scheduled street festivals. When Illinois began opening up about seven weeks ago, residents breathed a sigh of relief. Like people everywhere, we’d been on lockdown for the better part of 18 months. While there were short episodes where numbers went down and there was a loosening of regulations, they were not permanent. Once Illinois opened, however, there was a sense that this time the decrease in numbers and continuing trend was here to stay. All of a sudden, people everywhere were walking around without masks, all businesses opened, and not too long after this occurred, there was a shift where fully vaccinated people could walk around inside without masks.Read full story
30 comments
Chicago, IL

Possible Meteotsunami Hits Chicago's Navy Pier Thursday

Rapid changes in air pressure that occured during Thursday morning's severe weather may have resulted in a meteotsunami at Navy Pier with the water fluctuating two feet during the event.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Concerns Increase Over Lollapalooza as Footage Surfaces Showing Vax Cards Not Checked as Security Waves People Through

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is once more under fire for attending the music festival where other most attendees went without masks, waving vaccination cards to get in, despite imposing more COVID restrictions on the city.Read full story
36 comments
Chicago, IL

Why Did Chicago Okay Lollapalooza Despite Health Officials’ Warnings That COVID-19 Would Likely Significantly Increase?

Some have accused Chicago leaders of putting people's lives at risk by holding Lollapalooza for the money the music festival generates. Lollapalooza, one of the largest music festivals in the country, is the first major event that was known to draw huge crowds that was scheduled after the city of Chicago reopened. There was hope that the July 4th fireworks held every year at Navy Pier which was chanceled last year would take place this year. But there was enough concern over the crowds that it always draws that Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, decided to cancel it.Read full story
21 comments
Cook County, IL

Cook County Issues New Guidelines Strongly Recommending Masks Be Worn Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status

With COVID-19 rates rising and transmission now considered substantial in Cook County, it is again being recommended that everyone mask whenever indoors in public regardless of immunization status.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Expecting Record Marijuana Sales During Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is the first huge tourist event since the legalization of marijuana in Ilinois and retailers are expecting a large spike in sales. My 420 Tours/Wikimedia License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en.Read full story
1 comments

Gun Manufacturer Offers Families of Sandy Hook Massacre Victims $33 Million, Far Less What Which Families Asked For

Remington, the gun manufacturer that made assault rifle used in the murder of 20 children and 6 adults in one of the worst school shootings in US history, has offered a settlement of $33m to be split by nine of the victims' families.Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Watch Out Chicago - A Dangerous Derecho Could Be Coming, and a Seiche or Meteotsunami May Not Be Far Behind

AccuWeather meteorologists are warning Chicago and surrounding areas that atmospheric conditions are conducive to the formation of a fast moving, straight line of excessive wind accompanied by thunder storms with torrential downpours called a derecho that could be extremely damaging.Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

The Best Places in Chicago to Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29th Statement

Chicago is known for its hot wings so it’s the perfect place to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29th. National Chicken Wing Day is an annually celebrated holiday which falls on July 29th and celebrates one of the most popular appetizers in America. The most obvious way to celebrate the holiday is to eat chicken wings all day long. Stick with your favorite kind or shake things up a bit by trying new flavors.Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Photographing July’s Spectacular Buck Moon in Chicago Along the Shores of Lake Michigan

The luminous orange-yellow glow of July’s full moon is special as it reflects its perfect alignment with the earth and the sun as the light from the sun shines full fully on the side of the moon facing the earth.Read full story
Illinois State

Is Lollapalooza a Good Idea When COVID-19 Cases in Illinois Have Just Quadrupled?

Some health experts are saying the Chicago music festival is a bad idea given how rapidly cases in Illinois are rising, certain that there will be a spike in coronavirus numbers following the event.Read full story
15 comments
Chicago, IL

‘The Art of Banksy’ in Chicago Has a Finalized Venue and Opening Date

Cost: $40.00 - $75.00. Billed as the biggest Banksy exhibit ever assembled with more than 80 original works by the elusive artist, "The Art of Bansky" will open in Chicago, Illinois on August 14th at 360 North State Street. The show opens five weeks later than it was originally scheduled to, due to a second change in venue.Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Governor and Chicago Mayor Sound Alarm and Possible New Restrictions as COVID Cases in Chicago and State Surge

There has been a significant increase in cases all over Illinois, especially in areas with low vaccination rates, at least half of which has been attributed to the delta variant.Read full story
112 comments
Cook County, IL

Cook County Illinois Closes All Mass Vaccination Sites and Transitions to a Community Focus

Due to decreased demand, Cook County which covers 945 square miles including Chicago, will shut down all of their mass vaccination sites, switching to a focus on community. Pop-up vaccination sites are part of Cook Counties "hyperlocal" focus as mass vaccination sites are closedSleeknote.com.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy