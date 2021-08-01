Chicago, IL

Why Did Chicago Okay Lollapalooza Despite Health Officials’ Warnings That COVID-19 Would Likely Significantly Increase?

Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Some have accused Chicago leaders of putting people's lives at risk by holding Lollapalooza for the money the music festival generates.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hzigq_0bEZpmjm00

Lollapalooza, one of the largest music festivals in the country, is the first major event that was known to draw huge crowds that was scheduled after the city of Chicago reopened. There was hope that the July 4th fireworks held every year at Navy Pier which was chanceled last year would take place this year. But there was enough concern over the crowds that it always draws that Chicago's mayor, Lori Lightfoot, decided to cancel it.

Lightfoot and Chicago's Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events intending to prioritze health and safety replaced the annual Fourth of July fireworks with other virtual events and small gatherings provided for free to lower the risk of further coronavirus spread. They offered a virtual home music festival and a virtual "Independence Day Salute" concert, given by the Grant Park Orchestra. At home salsa dance parties were held across the city with limits of 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors with a live broadcast and free lessons.

Yet, COVID rates in Illinois at the beginning of July were among the lowest they had been. In the first three weeks of July, however, the number of daily COVID-19 cases in Illinois tripled based on the state's Department of Public Health data. The last week of June there the average daily number of new cases was 303. At the end of the third week of July, this number jumped to 1,140, with almost 8,000 new cases for the week.

Although there has been a voluntary masking policy when inside public spaces, Chicago positivity rate is 3.1 percent representing an average of over 200 cases per day. This is considered to be a "substantial" level of transmission which is defined as over 100 cases per 100,000 people across a 7-day period.

Friday night Lollapalooza tweeted that for the last two days of the festival festival goers would be required to wear masks if entering any of their indoor spaces regardless of vaccination status.

This video show just how huge the crowds are at Lollapalooza in Chicago, as well as how many people have been attending the festival without wearing masks:

Among the health officials who warned that holding Lollapalooza was a bad idea, was prominent Chicago infectious diseases expert, Dr. Emily Landon, who said before the festival began that many people would contract the virus during the event and take it back to where they came from calling the festival a "spreader" event that could start "wildfires of infection" across the U.S..

“I think a lot of people are going to get COVID at Lollapalooza,” Landon said. “The real problem is not so much that a bunch of young people who come into Chicago getting COVID at this event. The real problem is them taking it back to places that have very low vaccination rates."

Other infectious disease experts are preparing for a large spike in COVID-19 infections in Chicago and elsewhere which they expect will develop the week after next.

“It’s a recipe for disaster,” said Dr. Tina Tan, a professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and a pediatrician at the Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago called it a "recipe for disaster."

“You have people coming in all over from U.S., and even though the organizers are taking some efforts to mitigate infections, I don’t know how they’re going to enforce mask wearing, social distancing, handwashing." said Tan. "Not to mention some people bring their younger kids under 12 who can’t be vaccinated, and some of those parents are not vaccinated themselves.”

Dr. Robert Murphy, executive director of Northwestern’s Institute for Global Health also expressed concern over holding Lollapalooza. “The numbers are going up,” he said. "When the case numbers go up, within two to three weeks, hospitalizations will go up. Then the ICU admissions increase, and then the death rate goes up. It’s spinning out of control."

Mayor Lightfoot ignored these and other warnings, saying they were being issued by "critics on the sidelines," stating that her health team said it was perfectly safe to hold the Chicago festival.

In the days since then, the CDC specifically stated that even fully vaccinated people should go back to wearing masks when indoors. Cook County health officials issued the new mask recommendations last Friday, saying that it is imperitive that the county (where Chicago is located) "must contain [COVID-19] through both vaccinations and prevention measures such as mask wearing indoors and in crowded outdoor settings." Data has shown that 84 out of 102 counties in Illinois or about 82 percent had transmission rates considered to be substantial or high.

There is no way to monitor the behavior of so many people once they are inside the gates, and some of the negative tests are bound to be false negatives. Research has shown with rapid test, false negatives may be as high as 21.7 percent of those tested in first week of infection and 49 percent of those tested in the second week. PCR tests are more accurate but still result in some false negatives. It didn't escape notice that signs are posted at the entrances that state that by attending Lollapalooza, “you voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19, which can lead to severe illness and death.”

So, why was the music festival not canceled beforehand and why, with the new concerns nationwide over rising rates of transmission fueled by the delta variant, and increasing cases in Chicago hasn't it been canceled when these new guidelines and recommendations were issued? Many have accused Chicago leadership of holding the festival against the advice of numerous health officials because they didn't want to lose out on the revenue it would generate. The revenue that comes from the festival goes to the Chicago Park District, which is ultimately controled by Mayor Lightfoot as is its budget.

Under the current contract which is up for renegotiation, Chicago Park District is guaranteed a payment of "at least $1.5 million each year. The Park District also receives 5% of all sponsorship revenue in excess of $3.25 million, and 5% of all food and beverage revenue in excess of $3 million."

The contract also provides a sliding scale for the cut of the gate the Chicago Park District receives. In 2012, Chicago Parks received 11% of net admission revenue from Lollapalooza. This year, that number has been increased to 15%, up from 14.5% in 2019.

Despite the festival being canceled last year, the Chicago Park District still was paid $750,000 under the contrats “force majeure” clause, which is a type of insurance against "fire, hurricane, flood, tornado, “act of God,” terrorist act, mechanical or structural failure, civil commotion and other developments that are not reasonably foreseeable and are beyond reasonable control.”

The Chicago Park District disclosed it received $7.4 million in revenue from the 2019 festival and reported that its local economic impact was $245 million. However, some have hypothesized that the amount of money generated is much higher and the Chicago Park District would not release the verified statements of revenue the certified accountant for C3 Presents is required to provide to the Chicago Park District after each festival.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 21

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_eb9507648b4b5cd4c1b59d1ee7f90ea7.blob

Stories on this channel include a discussion about the things that cause us stress and the various ways we cope with an increasingly complex and chaotic world. Topics included are psychology, positive psychology and mental health, writing and writing advice, relationships and social support, maintaining a positive mindset and humor.

Chicago, IL
3680 followers
Loading

More from Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Chicago, IL

Three of the Biggest Chicago Events Still Scheduled for Summer

As special events in Chicago are being held again, it’s important to plan ahead and get the vaccine to allow you to attend these crowded venues with decreased risk of catching COVID-19.Read full story
Illinois State

The Increase in Breakthrough COVID Cases in Illinois has Many People Feeling Vulnerable Again

An uptick in breakthrough COVID infections in Illinois has some feeling they’re no longer ‘untouchable,’ but doctors say the vaccines are working. Masks are being recommended again for residents of Chicago and Illinois for all indoor public spaces regardless of vaccination statusOlgierd/flickr.Read full story
43 comments
Chicago, IL

Health Experts Weigh in on Whether it’s Safe to go to Large Outdoor Events with the Delta Variant Circulating

Although Lollapalooza was held mostly outside, health experts wait to see if there will be a spike in COVID-19 cases that can be tied back to the festival. Taste of Chicago is one of the most popular, as well as most crowded, Chicago festivalfreeflight046/flickr.Read full story
2 comments
Illinois State

Three Popular Street Festivals Canceled in Illinois as COVID-19 Rate Continues to Rise

With the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising consistently in Illinois, organizers struggle to decide whether or not to hold scheduled street festivals. When Illinois began opening up about seven weeks ago, residents breathed a sigh of relief. Like people everywhere, we’d been on lockdown for the better part of 18 months. While there were short episodes where numbers went down and there was a loosening of regulations, they were not permanent. Once Illinois opened, however, there was a sense that this time the decrease in numbers and continuing trend was here to stay. All of a sudden, people everywhere were walking around without masks, all businesses opened, and not too long after this occurred, there was a shift where fully vaccinated people could walk around inside without masks.Read full story
28 comments
Chicago, IL

Possible Meteotsunami Hits Chicago's Navy Pier Thursday

Rapid changes in air pressure that occured during Thursday morning's severe weather may have resulted in a meteotsunami at Navy Pier with the water fluctuating two feet during the event.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Concerns Increase Over Lollapalooza as Footage Surfaces Showing Vax Cards Not Checked as Security Waves People Through

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is once more under fire for attending the music festival where other most attendees went without masks, waving vaccination cards to get in, despite imposing more COVID restrictions on the city.Read full story
36 comments
Cook County, IL

Cook County Issues New Guidelines Strongly Recommending Masks Be Worn Indoors Regardless of Vaccination Status

With COVID-19 rates rising and transmission now considered substantial in Cook County, it is again being recommended that everyone mask whenever indoors in public regardless of immunization status.Read full story
1 comments
Chicago, IL

Chicago Expecting Record Marijuana Sales During Lollapalooza

Lollapalooza is the first huge tourist event since the legalization of marijuana in Ilinois and retailers are expecting a large spike in sales. My 420 Tours/Wikimedia License: https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/deed.en.Read full story
1 comments

Gun Manufacturer Offers Families of Sandy Hook Massacre Victims $33 Million, Far Less What Which Families Asked For

Remington, the gun manufacturer that made assault rifle used in the murder of 20 children and 6 adults in one of the worst school shootings in US history, has offered a settlement of $33m to be split by nine of the victims' families.Read full story
3 comments
Chicago, IL

Watch Out Chicago - A Dangerous Derecho Could Be Coming, and a Seiche or Meteotsunami May Not Be Far Behind

AccuWeather meteorologists are warning Chicago and surrounding areas that atmospheric conditions are conducive to the formation of a fast moving, straight line of excessive wind accompanied by thunder storms with torrential downpours called a derecho that could be extremely damaging.Read full story
6 comments
Chicago, IL

The Best Places in Chicago to Celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29th Statement

Chicago is known for its hot wings so it’s the perfect place to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day on July 29th. National Chicken Wing Day is an annually celebrated holiday which falls on July 29th and celebrates one of the most popular appetizers in America. The most obvious way to celebrate the holiday is to eat chicken wings all day long. Stick with your favorite kind or shake things up a bit by trying new flavors.Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Photographing July’s Spectacular Buck Moon in Chicago Along the Shores of Lake Michigan

The luminous orange-yellow glow of July’s full moon is special as it reflects its perfect alignment with the earth and the sun as the light from the sun shines full fully on the side of the moon facing the earth.Read full story
Illinois State

Is Lollapalooza a Good Idea When COVID-19 Cases in Illinois Have Just Quadrupled?

Some health experts are saying the Chicago music festival is a bad idea given how rapidly cases in Illinois are rising, certain that there will be a spike in coronavirus numbers following the event.Read full story
15 comments
Chicago, IL

‘The Art of Banksy’ in Chicago Has a Finalized Venue and Opening Date

Cost: $40.00 - $75.00. Billed as the biggest Banksy exhibit ever assembled with more than 80 original works by the elusive artist, "The Art of Bansky" will open in Chicago, Illinois on August 14th at 360 North State Street. The show opens five weeks later than it was originally scheduled to, due to a second change in venue.Read full story
Illinois State

Illinois Governor and Chicago Mayor Sound Alarm and Possible New Restrictions as COVID Cases in Chicago and State Surge

There has been a significant increase in cases all over Illinois, especially in areas with low vaccination rates, at least half of which has been attributed to the delta variant.Read full story
112 comments
Cook County, IL

Cook County Illinois Closes All Mass Vaccination Sites and Transitions to a Community Focus

Due to decreased demand, Cook County which covers 945 square miles including Chicago, will shut down all of their mass vaccination sites, switching to a focus on community. Pop-up vaccination sites are part of Cook Counties "hyperlocal" focus as mass vaccination sites are closedSleeknote.com.Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Illinois Education Boards Advise Colleges and Universities in State to Require That All Returning Students be Vaccinated

Following recently released guidelines from the CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health The Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) and the Illinois Community College Board (ICCB) strongly encourage institutes of higher education require vaccinations for students enrolled for Fall 2021.Read full story
2 comments
Chicago, IL

Lyft Prices Drop in Chicago as They Bring Back Shared Rides With Three New Options

Dissatisfaction with high prices for Lyft and Uber in Chicago may be relieved as Lyft will be again offering three versions of their shared rides. The Lyft "mustache" is a common site on the streets of many cities including ChicagoWikipedia.Read full story
Chicago, IL

Chicago Police Issue Warning as Two Individuals Are Assaulted and Robbed by People They Met in Online Marketplaces

CPD warns people to beware of meeting individuals in person who they originally encountered selling items through an online marketplace. Like many others, I’ve sometimes turned to online marketplaces to buy items I need, especially when the pandemic was at its worst and stores were closed. I’ve used a couple of sites that let you focus on items that are available near where you live.Read full story

Comments / 21

Community Policy